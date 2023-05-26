Alex Timbers (‘John Mulaney: Baby J’) on directing a special that is ‘earnest but doesn’t wallow’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“He’s one of the greatest comedic writers of our generation,” reflects Alex Timbers on John Mulaney, whose Netflix standup special “John Mulaney: Baby J” he directed. The two had previously collaborated on “Oh, Hello on Broadway” and “Kid Gorgeous,” but this latest work is unique, as the standup delves into material that is “much more personal, much more intimate” because he grapples with his addition to narcotics that led to an intervention and months in rehab. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Although such raw material seems like a perfect fit for a small venue, Mulaney had workshopped this set in arenas for two-plus years. Timbers shares that when it came time to transfer it to the screen, the comic “wanted to be in a smaller, more intimate venue.” The location they selected was Boston Symphony Hall, a performance space with capacity of approximately 2600 people that the director felt was “very exciting” with “amazing statues,” a “major pipe organ,” and, best of all, which features the “audience right there with the performer,” including at 90º angles to the stage.

Working in the space proved challenging, though. Timbers reveals that without production designer Scott Pask’s set, it would have been “just three walls and completely open,” leaving “no place to hide reverses, backlights,” and other equipment necessary to film a standup special. In addition to building a “coffered wall background” that towered over Mulaney at 15 feet that they used to address this issue, they also “lined the whole room with NeoFlex [lighting] which could turn all different colors.” The result of their work was a set that felt “really contemporary and electrified.” Indeed, the director used lighting to “build a color journey” as Mulaney chronicles a short but ultimately dramatic and consequential period in his adult life.

The tone of “Baby J” required Timbers to walk a very fine line as Mulaney discusses his intervention — which featured well-known friends Fred Armisen and Seth Meyers — and his months spent in rehab with frankness, though a biting punchline never lags far behind. The director “spend a lot of time” in post-production working on how to be “really emotional and then move right out of it.” He says of the special overall, “It’s deep, it’s meaningful, it’s personal, but it’s also always funny,” characterizing it as work that is “earnest but doesn’t wallow.”

This nimbleness is mirrored by Mulaney’s physical performance itself as the comic often romps across the stage. “One of the things that is amazing about John is he is physically expressive,” shares Timbers, who had seen the comic perform this material multiple times and could plan out precisely when he would be on the move. The director would “give a heads-up to the camera operators and the follow-spot operators” to follow him and capture “great reverses so you’re really seeing this athletic performance.” All throughout, he strikes a balance between “big monster wides of the symphony, and then being really tight with him.”

While perfectly calibrated, “Baby J” also leaves room for and embraces spontaneity, including a moment in one of the three performances they filmed that made the final cut in which Mulaney spots and interacts with a young fan, Henry, and warns him about the mature content that he is about to experience. Timbers shares of capturing that off-the-cuff moment, “We were thrilled… We were frantically trying to find this young kid who’s tiny and was in a balcony… That was an amazing, spontaneous, wonderful moment.”

