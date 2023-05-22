Alex Vietmeier (‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ director) on how they ‘keep it spontaneous’ on nightly talk show [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s kind of amazing. And it’s something that I know myself and the crew talk about a lot as well, just how the show has evolved for us and for Seth over the time period,” says “Late Night with Seth Meyers” director Alex Vietmeier about how the variety talk series has progressed in the decade it’s been on the air. “The conversations are just natural and fluid with the guests, which from a director’s standpoint makes my job very easy because I follow Seth, I go where he goes, and when he’s comfortable and loving every minute of it, it just makes it very easy to sit back and make a show for the people at home to watch and feel that same vibe.” We talked with Vietmeier as part of our “Meet the Experts” TV directors panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above. Click the CC button on the video for closed captioning subtitles.

The series has grown a lot from the beginning. “The biggest change, I suppose, was early on when Seth went from doing a standing monologue to sitting behind the desk. That was about a year in. And from that point on, the tone of the show really found itself.” Then of course there was the industry-wide upheaval of COVID-19, which led to changes that have stuck. For instance, they have eschewed the test shows they once did before the official taping. Now they “keep it spontaneous … We go out there and Seth is fresh with the jokes the first time. And they’ll either really work with the audience, or what can be even more fun is when they really don’t work with the audience and how we respond to that.”

For his efforts, Vietmeier has earned two straight Emmy nominations for Best Variety Series Directing, and for consideration this year he’s entering the episode that aired January 17, 2023, featuring Common, journalist Jonathan Lemire, and a performance from the Broadway musical “Some Like It Hot.” “I love when Broadway comes on our show,” Vietmeier says. “To take what they do every night on their stage and put it on the television screen” is “very exciting to me.”

The episode also features the recurring segment “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” featuring Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel. “When you put two more comedians up there, it gets even more fun and a little more out of control because while the jokes are scripted, the reactions aren’t,” Vietmeier explains. “It’s all genuine moments, and just being able to capture those at the right time to get the right laugh is something I really enjoy. And I think that episode specifically calls out all those fun things. “

