Alex Wang (‘The Last of Us’ visual effects supervisor) on working with subtlety: ‘How can we tell the story with just 20 brush strokes?’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The game had this really naturalistic feel to it, and that’s what we wanted to bring to this new medium,” explains Alex Wang of his work on the HBO adaptation of “The Last of Us” starring Pedro Pascal. The visual effects supervisor brought the apocalypse to life by imbuing his digital creations with a sense of realism and subtlety, which is a rarity in this genre. “We really wanted to do something that was different,” he explains. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Wang admits that with any type of apocalyptic aesthetic, it’s easy to “turn the knob to 11” with the visuals. So in order to capture the more natural look that the series required, he frequently took a step back to ask: “How can we tell the story with just 20 brush strokes?” He says that developing visuals “with intention” generally held the answers. For instance, instead of dotting buildings with holes and decay absentmindedly, Wang’s team took the time to consider how a building would fall apart. They examined the physics of how the structure would collapse or what type of flora would climb up its walls. These small details subconsciously add realism for the viewer, allowing them to buy into a digital creation.

Digital creatures also had to feel real enough to live alongside the ones brought to life by actors wearing makeup. Nowhere is this more evident than in Episode 5 when a horde of infected descend upon the human survivors trapped in a cul de sac. “It was really important that the infected were flawlessly done, so it never took the audience out,” explains Wang. The sequence required an immense amount of planning to map out what elements could be created in-camera and where vfx would need to step in. “We revised the entire scene to understand the movement and the action,” reveals Wang.

Wang worked closely with the costume and makeup departments to catalog the various elements of infected creatures that had already been created practically. “We had to recreate their assets digitally,” says Wang, “so that when we added more infected into the cul de sac scene, it was seamless.” As a result, when dozens of runners and clickers burst through the ground, the audience can’t tell the practical monsters from the digital ones.

“The Last of Us” marks the first time Wang has provided effects for a television series. His career, up until this point, has been filled with blockbuster feature films like “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Terminator: Dark Fate.” “Episodics are a different beast,” admits the artist with a laugh. “Every Step of the way, the bar was set very high. It really felt like I was making nine feature films.” But there is an upside to the intensity and stress of working on a successful show, and that’s the weekly hype and energy from fans as each installment drops. “As the episodes are coming out every week, it’s like you’re enjoying your premiere every week for nine weeks,” describes Wang.

