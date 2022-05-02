Alfie Allen (‘Hangmen’) on laughing in the face of darkness: ‘You can’t really settle into this play’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I love the darkness of it. I love the morbidness of it. But also, there’s a warmth to it,” says Alfie Allen as he describes the new play “Hangmen.” The actor plays Mooney, a mysterious presence in Martin McDonagh’s latest Broadway outing, who disrupts the “familial” pub run by ex-hangman Harry (David Threlfall). Navigating McDonagh’s trademark style eight times a week is proving to be a thrilling challenge for Allen. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Allen first saw “Hangmen” about six years ago when it played the West End. “I loved the relationship between [Mooney] and Harry Wade,” reveals the actor. When he eventually started rehearsals for the Broadway outing, he “had to kind of just forget that I had watched the play.” There is an enigmatic nature about Mooney that he is excited to be “coming at from a new angle.” He describes his character, and the overall story as containing “infinite possibilities” because of the many layers of McDonagh’s writing.

The actor describes McDonagh as “extremely generous and extremely giving.” When asked about how he is able to ratchet up the tension in several key sequences, Allen admits that it all comes down to the writing. So to have McDonagh in the rehearsal room to provide notes and guidance is “a massive luxury and a huge honor,” according to Allen.

“You can’t really settle into this play that much,” explains Allen, “you have to keep trying to find new beats for it.” The actor describes a sense of discovery and newness in every performance as he and the cast feel their way through the dark comedy. “Because it can be dark and sinister, it feels weird to be searching for laughs,” he admits. The play focuses on the practice of capital punishment after all, but also asks the audience to find humor in the macabre. “Some nights we get horrified gasps, then two minutes later we get a big laugh,” discloses Allen. The unpredictability of the script, and the audience’s reactions to it, forces the actor to be completely in the moment at all times during his performance. “It’s tough to rely on something that worked the night before,” he says, “it’s just totally different every single night.”

Allen earned an Emmy nomination for playing Theon Greyjoy in “Game of Thrones.” That series landed him six SAG Awards nominations for the drama ensemble prize. He earned an additional SAG Awards nomination as part of the ensemble for “Jojo Rabbit.”

