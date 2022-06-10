Alfonso Herrera on how his ruthless ‘Ozark’ character might be just ‘a very lonely guy’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

[WARNING: The above interview and following story contain spoilers about Season 4 of “Ozark.” Watch and read at your own risk.]

Alfonso Herrera joined the cast of Netflix’s “Ozark” for its fourth and final season in the role of Javier “Javi” Elizonndro, a previously unseen member of the Navarro family who walks a fine line between being an obedient lieutenant and scheming to take over his uncle Omar’s (Felix Solis) cartel. Though his ruthless, murderous character could have easily been reduced to his villainous traits, it was important to the actor to imbue him with multifarious layers. “Once I was starting to create, or to build, this character, I understood, or I tried to see, that he was a very lonely guy,” Herrera tells Gold Derby in a new exclusive video interview (watch above). “He was a person that was rejected by his family, was rejected by his inner circle, his inner entourage of family. So… he created this shield of protection to prove himself and to prove [to] the family that he’s capable of doing major things.”

Once Javi bursts onto the scene in Season 4, he throws a wrench into the Navarro cartel as well as Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde’s (Laura Linney) smooth-running heroin distribution and money laundering business. One of the most notable traits he instantly demonstrates is his ability to fill a room with his charming and menacing presence — one that he certainly uses to his advantage. “He understands the position [that] he is in, not just in his family but also in the business,” underlines Herrera in this regard. “There is a point — and this is something that I constructed — where he enjoys making people uncomfortable. Every single time he enters a room, he makes people uncomfortable, and he knows that… He just enjoys the present. He likes to have a glass of wine, he enjoys making Marty and Wendy uncomfortable. He knows it, and at the same time, he loves it.”

What Javi loves in addition to that is being brutally honest. For instance, when he visits the Byrdes in the first episode, he casually confesses that his vote was to kill them upon learning about their disagreement with deceased cartel attorney Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer). “No offense,” the character adds in an eerily nonchalant manner. “That is a characteristic that not necessarily is presented in villains,” admits Herrera. “[Javi] is very straightforward, and he’s very truthful. I understand that every single person is watching their backs in the show, but at the same time, when [Javi] communicates, he doesn’t keep things to himself.”

Something he also makes no secret of is his violent — oftentimes homicidal — tendencies. After all, his body count in the first eight Season 4 episodes alone includes but is not limited to Sheriff John Nix (Robert C. Treveiler), Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan) and Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery). “I think that there is a point where he fights it,” argues Herrera with respect to his character’s tendencies. “But he always loses that battle. And he knows it, because he’s not someone that [just] arrives with a gun like that — or, his first approach is not with aggression.” This aggression, therefore, does not “pop immediately,” so the actor, who highlights that Javi “likes to read people” so that he can efficiently plan his next move. Herrera concludes, “But yes, violence is something that travels and that lives inside of his head.”

His violent tendencies, however, come back to bite him when Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) avenges the death of Wyatt, her cousin, by killing Javi in the eighth episode, titled “The Cousin of Death.” The actual scene goes down in the office of Clare Shaw (Katrina Lenk), the CEO of Shaw Medical Solutions, where Ruth shoots Javi dead upon immediate entrance. This is after Ruth demands that someone call Javi and Wendy is the one to lure him to the office with the promise of signing an agreement for the stock options. In our chat, Herrera reveals that they had the scene after only three takes and praises the director of that episode, Amanda Marsalis, for the execution thereof. He says, “What I really liked was the way that Amanda cut the scene — or [rather], didn’t cut the scene — because it catalysed the shock.”

The actor also describes the experience of watching this episode with a crowd at a screening. “I loved it,” he exclaims. “I love how the crowd hated Javi. It was the best compliment ever. When he died, I mean, the crowd erupted. It was like ‘Yes, finally!’ And I loved it. When you create that connection with the audience — that’s something, that type of experience [is one] you cannot recreate.”

On a final note, Herrera briefly reflects on playing a character of opposite nature on another Netflix series, “Sense8,” which ran for two full seasons and was bookended by a special two-and-a-half-hour series finale in 2018. The actor played Hernando Fuentes, the boyfriend of Lito (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) who, at the request of his partner, helps keep their relationship a secret from society. “Well, Hernando — he’s a very sensitive, sensible person,” describes the former cast member, who recalls his time working on the show as being “one of the most beautiful, amazing experiences” he has ever had.

