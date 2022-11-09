Ali Abbasi on writing, directing ‘Holy Spider’ and dangers of returning to Iran: ‘I don’t want to know’ the consequences [Exclusive Video Interview]

“This is a multi-layered, complex story,” explains writer and director Ali Abbasi while discussing his film “Holy Spider,” Denmark’s entry for Best International Feature at the 95th Academy Awards. “On the superficial level you’re dealing with someone who killed 16 people in a year. The scope of it alone is remarkable and scary, and in a strange way also fascinating. Then there is the whole sociopolitical aspect around it. This being set in Iran in the very religious city of Mashhad. This religious conservatism meets suppressed sexuality. In this holy city, there is widespread prostitution.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Holy Spider” is inspired by the true story of Saeed Hanaei (played by Mehdi Bajestani), a serial killer who targets sex workers in Iran. Zar Amir Ebrahimi plays Rahimi, a female journalist facing a misogynistic society as she tries to hunt him down. Ebrahimi won Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and the film was nominated for the prestigious Palme d’Or.

Abbasi reveals that because of his film, its stars cannot return to their home country of Iran. “I think it would be dangerous for him to go back,” he says of Bajestani. “We’re keeping him in Europe and we’re monitoring the situation. He took a huge risk doing the movie. Not only doing a story the authorities would not approve of, but also doing explicit scenes. It’s so outside the taboos of Iranian cinema. I don’t even know what the consequences would be for him, but I don’t want to know.”

“What he brought to the movie and to the character is a very deep authenticity,” Abbasi continues. “You don’t feel like this is an actor doing the part of a psycho. You feel like this is a family guy, who is, in an enigmatic way, killing people. That was exactly what the enigma was. A normal person doing doing abnormal things. He really nailed that.”

For Abbasi, finding a location for filming was one of his biggest challenges. “It was important for me to make something that is accurate and authentic,” he says. “I think there is a long history of misrepresentation of the Middle East and Iran in Hollywood productions. They use people with the wrong accent or they’re shooting in unbelievable locations and don’t have attention to detail. As someone who is born and raised in Iran, I felt like I have a responsibility to set the record straight. We did try to shoot this in Iran. Obviously the authorities weren’t happy about it so we didn’t get to that. Then we went to Turkey…worked there for almost half a year and then got kicked out because Iranians pressured them. In the end, we ended up in Jordan because they don’t have good relations with Iran.”

