Ali Ahn (‘The Diplomat’) on playing a ‘pretty savage’ CIA agent with a ‘fatalistic sense of humor’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

This article and video contain spoilers about the first season of “The Diplomat.”

“I didn’t know anything,” admits Ali Ahn about the real-life position of CIA Station Chief that she takes on in the new Netflix series “The Diplomat.” The actress conducted “a lot of research” to glean details about the important role, including sending an email to a friend in the state department who said, “You’re too young for this job.” She spoke with “women who were Chief of Stations in the CIA” who confirmed “how young they start. They’re farmed straight out of college.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

What drew Ahn to the role of Eidra Park was “not only that she’s so capable,” but also “to see a woman so successful, to be in charge of what I think most people would associate with a man’s job.” The actress also appreciated that her character is “so funny and pretty savage, and I think it’s great that she gets to be both a badass but also have a real sense of humor and not take her work too seriously that she’s devoid of humor.”

WATCH our exclusive video interview with Keri Russell, ‘The Diplomat’

Indeed, Eidra’s sense of humor and Ahn’s performance are pivotal in establishing the light tone threaded throughout the heavy international crises depicted on the series. The actress credits creator Debora Cahn for giving her and everyone else “these pearls” of comedy to play. “Even though their jobs are so high stakes, it is in some ways everyday, and I think there’s a gallows humor that comes with when you’re seeing the things that they’re seeing… I think there is a kind of fatalistic sense of humor,” elaborates the actress.

Ahn thinks Eidra has developed her persona as a “silent assassin” because of where she served before becoming Chief of Station in London. “I imagined that she would have had to have been in some pretty intense conflict areas beforehand,” suggests the actress. In developing a backstory, she also took into account “the reality of being a small Asian woman and what people assume about you and how you use that to your advantage and how to counteract that.”

WATCH our exclusive video interview with Rufus Sewell, ‘The Diplomat’

One of Eidra’s closest colleagues on the series is the title character, Kate Wyler, the new American ambassador in London, played by Keri Russell. “I don’t think she takes her seriously,” reveals Ahn about how Eidra feels about Kate after their first meeting, “because I think prior to Kate that position, the London ambassador, has been a political appointment… it’s not a serious diplomat.” The actress describes working with Russell as “a dream,” but she admits their off-screen rapport did make their character dynamic a bit difficult to play: “I personally liked Keri so much and so to have to make sure in those early episodes to be more standoffish with her, that was challenging.”

Aside from Russell, Ahn shares many scenes with Ato Essandoh, who plays Stuart, the ambassador’s Deputy Chief of Mission who also happens to be Eidra’s boyfriend. The actress thinks the two make a good pair because “a lot of men are intimidated by her job,” but in Stuart she has found someone who “might be able to handle what I do.” She jokes that Eidra’s “love language is intel.” The season finale finds their relationship in a very uncertain place. “I’m curious to see what Eidra is like when she feels like she’s completely lost control… To see her be vulnerable, I’m very curious what that looks like,” shares the actress about what excites her about a potential second season.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominations through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?