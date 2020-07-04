All-American movies: 15 best patriotic films ranked, including ‘The Right Stuff,’ ‘Hidden Figures,’ ‘Top Gun’ [PHOTOS]

For the Fourth of July, let’s get into the All-American spirit with good old-fashioned patriotic movies? Whether you’re an astronaut, a Congressman, a mathematician or a hockey player, you typify the kind of best Americans that the movies want to celebrate on Independence Day.

The theme of our photo gallery above is all about the American spirit, which can be a rah-rah film (like “Miracle” or “Top Gun”), fighting for the people back home (“Patton,” “Born on the 4th of July”) or even going against the grain to fight for what’s right in society (“Norma Rae,” “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington”). Our gallery also includes “The Right Stuff,” “Field of Dreams,” “Forrest Gump,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” “Hidden Figures” and more. James Cagney, Kevin Costner, Tom Cruise, Sally Field, Tom Hanks, Taraji P. Henson, James Stewart and Denzel Washington are some of the big names in starring roles.

Enjoy a hot dog and sit back to peruse (or even watch again) these 15 wonderful movies that capture what’s great about the American spirit.

Original text by Tom O’Brien

