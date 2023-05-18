‘Bupkis’ casting director Allison Estrin on that star-studded guest cast and the ‘really important’ ‘SNL’ throwback [Exclusive Video Interview]

If there’s one thing you can definitely say about “Bupkis,” it’s that it is not lacking in star power. A fictionalized version of Pete Davidson‘s life, the Peacock comedy features a bevy of stars in literally every episode of its eight-episode first season. “It is a lot of people that Pete just absolutely loves and wanted to figure out a place to have in the show,” casting director Allison Estrin tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: Casting Directors panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “Paul Walter Hauser, Chris O’Donnell — just actors he loved and wanted to figure out where we could fit them in there and why.”

Besides Hauser and O’Donnell, “Bupkis’s” guest cast includes Bobby Cannavale, Brad Garrett, Charlie Day, John Mulaney, Jane Curtin, Simon Rex, Al Gore, Ray Romano, Sebastian Stan, Kenan Thompson, Jon Stewart, Steve Buscemi, Machine Gun Kelly (credited as Colson Baker), Method Man and Eli Manning. Some of them play actual supporting characters, like Cannavale and Garrett as Pete’s uncles, while others make cameos as themselves, including Mulaney, who is one of the season’s best scenes when he and Pete discuss their battles with addiction shortly before the latter goes to rehab. Furthermore, the show also cast some of Davidson’s real-life friends to play heightened versions of themselves.

“There were certain people like his friend Crillz that was very obvious that it was written for Crillz [James A. DeSimone]. When I met Crillz and did an audition with him, it was just pure magic that there just couldn’t be anyone else that could possibly do that,” Estrin explains. “For his sister, we wanted someone that would be wonderful and grounded could do scenes with Edie Falco and Joe Pesci. And that wouldn’t make sense for his actual sister to do. She wasn’t interested in that sort of thing. It kind of fit into place of who was going to end up playing themselves and who was going to be actors that we found.”

SEE Interviews with 2023 Emmy contenders

When Estrin came on board, deals were already in the works for Falco to play Pete’s mother Amy and Pesci to play his grandfather Joe, the show’s two other series regular roles. For Pesci, “Bupkis” is his first TV show since the short-lived “Half Nelson” in 1985 and obviously one of his few acting gigs this century and the first since his Oscar-nominated turn in 2019’s “The Irishman.”

“Joe was in talks when I came on board. There was a lot of wooing that happened, but they definitely wanted him and at a certain point, there just couldn’t be anyone else. It was just so clear that he was just going to be perfect for it and I think he was,” Estrin says, adding that she did think about backups “for a little bit” in case the deal fell through. “But at that point, when you already have Joe Pesci in your head, you’re going to figure out everything you possibly can do to make that happen as well because it just was such incredibly perfect casting and truly just such a joy to have him. Every actors was just in complete in awe and so excited to be working with him. It really made the entire process even more exciting.”

There are appearances by multiple “Saturday Night Live” alums, but Estrin’s favorite is Curtin, who plays Pesci’s wife, Marie, in the second episode, which is a flashback to 2001. “I had wanted to do some sort of old ‘SNL’ throwback in there. That kind of was something when I came on board that I said it just felt really important if there was just any place we could do that with someone from the original cast,” she says. “That just felt like a really special thing. The flashback episode seemed to be the perfect place to do that and we felt pretty lucky when Jane said she was going to come on board. I’m hoping for another flashback episode in Season 2 because I loved it. I thought it was such a fun dynamic.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?