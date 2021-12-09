Jake Thomsen on winning ‘Alter Ego’ as digital avatar Dipper Scott: ‘will.i.am and I are working on some things’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It’s kind of a blurry moment,” Jake Thomsen says of the second host Rocsi Diaz named him the winner of “Alter Ego,” Fox’s reality TV singing competition where contestants belt it out backstage while motion capture technology creates digital avatars in their place onstage. Thomsen performed as Dipper Scott and won over judges will.i.am, Alanis Morissette, Grimes and Nick Lachey to become the Season 1 champ and winner of a $100,000 cash prize. Watch our exclusive video interview with Thomsen (AKA Dipper Scott) above.

“I just remember it being whittled down from four, to three, to two and thinking, ‘There’s no way that I’m actually gonna win this,'” Thomsen explains. “So when [Rocsi] announced it I feel like I fell to the ground. I actually don’t remember what happened. I just remember being like, ‘This is insane!'” (Read our minute-by-minute recap of the season finale.)

Dipper Scott was a favorite of the judges throughout the season. Over the 11 weeks “Alter Ego” aired, Dipper performed “Unsteady” by X Ambassadors, “Believer” by Imagine Dragons, “Happier” by Marshmello featuring Bastille and “All I Want” by Kodaline. In the Season 1 finale he defeated Seven (Kyara Tetreault), Misty Rose (Samaera Hirsch) and Night Journey (Israa Darwich).

When asked which superstar he was most surprised to see on the judging panel, Thomsen was quick to respond, will.i.am. “I was definitely shocked to see him up there,” he admits. “I don’t know why because he does everything. It caught me the most off guard because I know him the best out of the four judges.”

When asked about his future music plans, Thomsen remains tight-lipped. “I will just say Will and I a working on some things,” he reveals with a smile. “Just keep an eye out.” Whether he will perform as himself or Dipper Scott remains a mystery as well. We’ll just have to wait and see.