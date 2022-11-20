2022 American Music Awards winners: Full list of AMAs winners

The 2022 American Music Awards were handed out live on ABC on Sunday night, November 20, during an 8:00pm ceremony hosted by Wayne Brady, with some categories announced earlier in the day at 11:00am Pacific/2:00pm Eastern via livestream on Twitter and Discord. Scroll down for the complete list of winners, updated live throughout the day.
Similar to the Billboard Music Awards, the AMA nominees were based on fan interactions with music like record sales, streaming performance, and radio airplay. But winners were chosen by fans voting online. Bad Bunny came into these awards with a leading eight nominations, followed by Beyonce, Drake and Taylor Swift with six each. Right behind them with five nominations were Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd.
Slated for the prime time telecast were performances by Anitta, Ari Lennox, Bebe Rexha, Carrie Underwood, Charlie Puth, Dove Cameron, GloRilla, Imagine Dragons, JID, Lil Baby, Pink, Stevie Wonder, Yola, and House DJ D-Nice. Presenters included Dan and Shay, Dustin Lynch, Ellie Goulding, Jessie James Decker, Jimmie Allen, Karrueche Tran, Kelly Rowland, Kim Petras, Liza Koshy, Latto, Meghan Trainor, Melissa Etheridge, Niecy Nash-Betts, Roselyn Sanchez, Sabrina Carpenter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Smokey Robinson. Receiving the honorary Icon Award was the legendary Lionel Richie.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Adele “Easy On Me”
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles “As It Was”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
Taylor Swift “All Too Well: The Short Film”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Adele “30”
Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Beyoncé “Renaissance”
Harry Styles “Harry’s House”
Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
The Weeknd “Dawn FM”
FAVORITE POP SONG
Adele “Easy On Me”
Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Harry Styles “As It Was”
Lizzo “About Damn Time”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Carrie Underwood “Denim & Rhinestones”
Luke Combs “Growin’ Up”
Cody Johnson “Human: The Double Album”
Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
Walker Hayes “Country Stuff: The Album”
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson “’Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Future “I NEVER LIKED YOU”
Gunna “DS4EVER”
Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”
Lil Durk “7220”
Polo G “Hall of Fame 2.0”
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”
Jack Harlow “First Class”
Kodak Black “Super Gremlin”
Latto “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Beyonce
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Beyoncé “Renaissance”
Drake “Honestly, Nevermind”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “An Evening with Silk Sonic”
Summer Walker “Still Over It”
The Weeknd “Dawn FM”
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Beyoncé “BREAK MY SOUL”
Muni Long “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “Smokin Out The Window”
SZA “I Hate U”
Wizkid ft. Tems “Essence”
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
ROSALÍA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Farruko “La 167”
J Balvin “JOSE”
Rauw Alejandro “Vice Versa”
ROSALÍA “MOTOMAMI”
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x KAROL G “MAMIII”
KAROL G “PROVENZA”
Rauw Alejandro “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas”
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
FAVORITE ROCK SONG
Foo Fighters “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID “Enemy”
Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
Måneskin “Beggin’”
Red Hot Chili Peppers “Black Summer”
FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM
Coldplay “Music of the Spheres”
Ghost “Impera”
Imagine Dragons “Mercury – Act 1”
Machine Gun Kelly “mainstream sellout”
Red Hot Chili Peppers “Unlimited Love”
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
Anne Wilson
for KING & COUNTRY
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
CeCe Winans
DOE
Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
Diplo
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
“ELVIS”
“Encanto”
“Sing 2”
“Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid
FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST
BLACKPINK
BTS
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE
