Amanda Collin (‘Raised By Wolves’) on the freedom of ‘playing somebody that has never existed before’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It was such a dream to just dive in and explore,” declares Amanda Collin about her role on the new HBO Max series “Raised by Wolves” as a mysterious android sent to a distant planet to save humanity. “There are so many gifts in playing somebody that has never existed before. That’s a huge freedom. There’s no right or wrong!” Watch our exclusive video interview with Collin above.

“Raised By Wolves” is set in the 22nd century, in which a dystopian Earth has been torn apart by a devastating war between militant atheists and a religious order known as the Mithraic. Collin plays Mother, an android, who along with her companion android Father (Abubakar Salim), flee post-apocalyptic Earth and arrive at distant planet Kepler-22b, carrying with them a precious cargo of human embryos with which they establish a new colony for humankind. While Collin’s maternal android character is laser-focused on her mission to save the human race, but she is also revealed to be a former necromancer, a deadly weaponized android that eviscerates people with her eyes and voice.

The ambitious HBO Max sci-fi series is the brainchild of writer/producer Aaron Guzikowski (“Prisoners” and “The Red Road”), who teamed up with legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott, who serves an executive producer and directed the first two episodes of the series.

Collin was unsurprisingly thrilled to be working with the iconic director. “I really, really enjoyed it and I could actually retire now!” she laughs. “It was really inspiring to be around him and see how he works. When a director has an answer for everything, that gives me an immense freedom to just fill in the blanks,” Collin explains. “There’s room for invention but he also catches you when you fall.”

