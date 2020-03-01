Amazon Prime Video schedule: Here’s what is coming in March 2020

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn made their mark together as the hosts of the reality competition TV series “Project Runway.” The Emmy-winning pair left that show to preside over another hunt for the next hot designer, “Making the Cut.” This globe-trotting series, which debuts in March on Amazon Prime Video, takes contestants to the design capitals of the world as they compete to stay in the competition.
Amazon Prime Video has also cornered the market on the remakes of Agatha Christie‘s classic mystery novels. The adaptation of her one-off novel, “The Pale Horse,” starts to stream on Amazon Prime mid month after debuting on the BBC at Christmas.
Below is the full schedule of everything that is coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2020. Unlike Netflix, Amazon does not disclose the shows and movies leaving the service in any given month.
Available March 1
Abduction
Cantinflas
Chilly Dogs
Danny Roane: First Time Director
Deck The Halls
Destiny Turns On The Radio
Eyes Of An Angel
Going The Distance
Good Morning, Killer
Henry’s Crime
Hide
Hornets Nest
Innocent
Kung Fu Panda
Lady In A Cage
Man On A Ledge
Night Of The Living Dead
Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection
Richard The Lionheart
Ricochet
Route 9
Silent Tongue
Silent Witness
Spinning Into Butter
Standing In The Shadows Of Motown
Tenderness
The Cooler
The Crazies
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
The Skull
Wayne’s World 2
Patrick Melrose: Season 1
Available March 6
ZeroZeroZero: Season 1
Available March 8
Show Dogs
Available March 11
The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team: Season 1
Available March 13
Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A
Available March 19
Pet Sematary
Available March 20
Blow the Man Down
Available March 21
I See You
Available March 23
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
Luther: Season 5
Available March 27
Making the Cut: Season 1
Available March 30
Santee