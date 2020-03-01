Amazon Prime Video schedule: Here’s what is coming in March 2020

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn made their mark together as the hosts of the reality competition TV series “Project Runway.” The Emmy-winning pair left that show to preside over another hunt for the next hot designer, “Making the Cut.” This globe-trotting series, which debuts in March on Amazon Prime Video, takes contestants to the design capitals of the world as they compete to stay in the competition.

Amazon Prime Video has also cornered the market on the remakes of Agatha Christie‘s classic mystery novels. The adaptation of her one-off novel, “The Pale Horse,” starts to stream on Amazon Prime mid month after debuting on the BBC at Christmas.

Below is the full schedule of everything that is coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2020. Unlike Netflix, Amazon does not disclose the shows and movies leaving the service in any given month.

Available March 1

Abduction

Cantinflas

Chilly Dogs

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Deck The Halls

Destiny Turns On The Radio

Eyes Of An Angel

Going The Distance

Good Morning, Killer

Henry’s Crime

Hide

Hornets Nest

Innocent

Kung Fu Panda

Lady In A Cage

Man On A Ledge

Night Of The Living Dead

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection

Richard The Lionheart

Ricochet

Route 9

Silent Tongue

Silent Witness

Spinning Into Butter

Standing In The Shadows Of Motown

Tenderness

The Cooler

The Crazies

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Skull

Wayne’s World 2

Patrick Melrose: Season 1

Available March 6

ZeroZeroZero: Season 1

Available March 8

Show Dogs

Available March 11

The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team: Season 1

Available March 13

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A

Available March 19

Pet Sematary

Available March 20

Blow the Man Down

Available March 21

I See You

Available March 23

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

Luther: Season 5

Available March 27

Making the Cut: Season 1

Available March 30

Santee