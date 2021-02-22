‘American Horror Story’ Emmy wins through the years: Jessica Lange, James Cromwell, Kathy Bates …

“American Horror Story” has been scaring the pants off of viewers since 2011, when the Harmon family first moved into the Murder House in Los Angeles and encountered all kinds of spooky ghosts. Jessica Lange won an Emmy Award that year for playing chain-smoking nosy neighbor Constance Langdon, but she wasn’t the only success story with the Television Academy. Scroll through our photos above (or click here for direct access) to see all of the “American Horror Story” Emmy wins through the years.

As of 2021, FX’s horror anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk has won a total of 16 Emmys — everything from acting to hairstyling to costumes. Lange later scored a of bookend trophy for playing the Supreme witch on “AHS: Coven,” while James Cromwell was awarded for his evil “AHS: Asylum” doctor and Kathy Bates claimed victory for playing an immortal socialite on “AHS: Coven.”

The last season to take home a golden statuette was “AHS: Roanoke” for its prosthetic makeup at the 2017 Emmys. That was actually the show’s fourth Emmy for makeup. The most recent cycle, “AHS: 1984,” scored four nominations — prosthetic makeup, period/character makeup, sound editing and sound mixing — but didn’t translate any of them into victories.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” has completely revamped the Emmy Awards. Prior to the show’s launch, the miniseries categories were dying out. But “AHS” proved there was still interest in stories with a beginning, middle and end, and told over several weeks as opposed to several years. Other similar anthology series soon started cropping up, including “True Detective,” “Fargo” and “American Crime.”

The 10th season of “AHS” was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but is expected to finally air in Fall 2021. While the theme is still hush-hush, the cast list has been released. Newbie Macaulay Culkin joins up with a host of former repertory players: Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and Frances Conroy.

