For the first time since its debut in 2011, “American Horror Story” will not be a part of FX’s fall TV schedule. We know, we know — that’s an even scarier concept than seeing Twisty the Clown at your birthday party. Filming for “AHS” Season 10 was about to take place just before the coronavirus pandemic began flaring up in the United States, so production was understandably delayed. Thus, the premiere date will now be sometime in 2021, FX has confirmed. While we’re still waiting on official word on the season’s spooky theme, the cast list has been unveiled.

Here’s everything to know about “American Horror Story” Season 10. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating when new information is revealed.

Who’s in? Who’s out?

Creator Ryan Murphy has gone on record saying he wants to make this landmark 10th anniversary season all about “reuniting fan-favorite actors.” Newbie Macaulay Culkin joins up with a host of former repertory players: Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock. MIA from the cast list are long-running actors like Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott, Denis O’Hare, Emma Roberts and Frances Conroy — here’s hoping they at least pop up as guest stars.

Possible ocean theme

“Things are beginning to wash up on shore,” Murphy teases on Instagram along with a cryptic photo of two dirty hands grasping onto twigs in the foreground, with the ocean and a cloudy sky in the background. “AHS” fans immediately took to social media to give their theories about what it could all mean. Will Season 10 center around mermaids, sirens, a ghost ship, a haunted beach … ? Hmm, your guess is as good as ours.

Yes, Paulson and Peters are back

Viewers who missed seeing these two “American Horror Story” stalwarts in Season 9 can rest assured they’ll make their triumphant returns in Season 10. As you’re no doubt aware, Paulson and Peters are the only cast members who appeared in each of the first eight cycles, though they skipped out on last year’s “1984” summer camp installment. “We were about to start when COVID shut everything down,” Paulson recently told me about the delayed Season 10 schedule.

“Crazy, erotic sex”

Get ready for one of the most sexy scenes in “AHS” history. The writers have scripted a love scene between Culkin and Bates that involves “crazy, erotic sex.” When Culkin first learned of the scene he was immediately on board, telling Murphy, “This sounds like the role I was born to play.” Of note, this will mark Bates’ first romance on the series after previously appearing in five seasons: “Coven,” “Freak Show,” “Hotel,” “Roanoke” and “Apocalypse.”

What is “American Horror Stories”?

FX recently announced a spin-off series titled “American Horror Stories” — yes, plural — that will feature self-contained anthological episodes, as opposed to a season-long story arc. It’ll be more in the vein of “Black Mirror,” where each movie-length episode introduces a new plot and cast. This will have no connection whatsoever to “AHS” Season 10. Once produced, you’ll be able to watch “Stories” on streaming service FX on Hulu.

