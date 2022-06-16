In January 2020, FX made the bold decision to renew “American Horror Story” for three more installments — Season 11, Season 12 and Season 13. That ensures its flagship horror anthology series, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, will be on our TV screens through at least the year 2024. Scary good! After the 10th season (otherwise known as “American Horror Story: Double Feature”) was delayed for an entire year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hollywood productions have now somewhat returned to normalcy, which means we’ll likely see the next cycle of “AHS” air in Fall 2022.

Here’s everything to know about “American Horror Story” Season 11: theme, cast, release date, etc. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it when new information is revealed.

“American Horror Story” Season 11 Theme

FX Chairman John Landgraf told The Wrap in February that the 11th installment of the Emmy-winning series will not be another “double feature” like Season 10, which was split into two parts titled “Red Tide” and “Death Valley.” “What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story,” he confirmed. “It actually takes place in different timelines but it’s one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle and an end, like many of the prior stories.” Landgraf remained tight-lipped about the theme of the upcoming cycle, only saying, “I actually really like this idea too, I think it’s really cool.” If history is any indication, Ryan Murphy will be the one to break the news of the fresh plot, at a time and place of his own choosing.

“American Horror Story” Season 11 Cast

As of June 2022, there are still no confirmed cast members for the 11th season of the show. That’s a far cry from last time around, when the cast of “AHS: Season 10” was announced in February 2020, far ahead of the assumed Fall 2020 premiere date. Of course, that season didn’t end up airing until August 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Cast members who have appeared in five or more installments include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Denis O’Hare, Jessica Lange, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Emma Roberts, Kathy Bates, Finn Wittrock, Angela Bassett, Adina Porter and Jamie Brewer. It’s likely that several of those folks will be tapped to appear in “AHS: Season 11” in some capacity.

“American Horror Story” Season 11 Release Date

FX has yet to announce a specific air date for the new season, but we can make an educated guess. Since all of the other seasons debuted in either October (Seasons 1-5), September (Seasons 6-9) or August (Season 10), it’s a safe bet to assume that Season 11 will be released in Fall 2022. It’s also likely “AHS: Season 11” will air one episode every Wednesday night until the finale. Get ready to set your DVRs accordingly.

“American Horror Story” Season 11 Episode Count

You can expect the new cycle to be composed of approximately 10 hour-length episodes. The only season to go below that number was “AHS: Season 9,” which made due with just nine episodes for that “1984”-set installment. Seasons 6, 8 and 10 produced 10 episodes, Season 7 was 11 episodes, Seasons 1 and 5 aired 12 episodes, and Seasons 2, 3 and 4 had 13 episodes.

“American Horror Story” Season 11 Filming

According to The AHS Zone, filming for the upcoming episodes began on June 14 in New York. (Fire Island has been rumored to be this season’s location.) This marks the first time the program is traveling to New York, though not the first time it’s visiting the East Coast. After filming in Los Angeles and New Orleans for multiple cycles, production went to Provincetown, Massachusetts for the “Red Tide” portion of “AHS: Season 10” in 2021.

What is “American Horror Stories”?

Don’t be confused, “AHS” fans. “American Horror Stories” (with a plural ending) is FX on Hulu’s anthology spin-off series where every episode tells a different spooky story. Season 1 streamed in Summer 2021 for seven episodes and was such a hit that it was renewed for Season 2. The eight new episodes will be doled out between July 21 and September 8. Some of the rumored episode titles for “Stories” Season 2 are “Dollhouse,” “Necro,” “Aura,” “Drive” and “Bloody Mary.”