Everything to know about ‘American Horror Story’ Season 12

“American Horror Story” is one of FX’s most successful series to date, airing for 11 seasons (and 123 episodes) between 2011 and 2022 and winning 16 Emmys along the way. In January 2020, the cable network made the bold decision to renew Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk‘s horror anthology series for three more installments — Season 11, Season 12 and Season 13. That ensures the flagship show will be on our TV screens through at least the year 2024. Scary good!

Here’s everything to know so far about “American Horror Story” Season 12: theme, cast, release date, etc. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it when new information is revealed.

The previous 11 “AHS” subtitles were “Murder House,” “Asylum,” “Coven,” “Freak Show,” “Hotel,” “Roanoke,” “Cult,” “Apocalypse,” “1984,” “Double Feature” and “NYC.”

“American Horror Story” Season 12 Theme

As is tradition, the official title, theme and plot of “AHS’s” upcoming dozenth installment have not yet been announced at this early stage. (Give us your best guesses down in the comments section.) Going by last year’s schedule, we may have to wait until September 2023 to find out what the ultimate story is for Season 12. That’s when last year’s 11th cycle was unveiled as having a New York City theme; it eventually premiered on October 19, 2022.

“American Horror Story” Season 12 Filming

The new episodes will begin filming in May 2023, Ryan Murphy confirmed via The AHS Zone. “It’s one of the biggest shows,” he stated. “Sometimes we have big writers rooms. This year, one person is pretty much writing all of them.” Last year’s team of writers included Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ned Martel, Charlie Carver, Manny Coto, Our Lady J and Jennifer Salt.

“American Horror Story” Season 12 Cast

The 12th edition is expected to once again feature a mix of returning ensemble players and new stars. Expect some specific casting announcements to be announced in the coming months. Some notable actors who have appeared in five or more seasons include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Denis O’Hare, Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Adina Porter, Finn Wittrock, Jamie Brewer, Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman.

What about Sarah Paulson?

Don’t expect the Emmy-winning actress to return to “American Horror Story” anytime soon. As she recently told our sister site Variety, “I’m always open to it, but I feel like I’ve been doing it for a long time, and people might start getting sick of me in that world. Let someone else scream and run and cry for a second. Other people can do that, too! Also, my nervous system. There was a time when I was younger when I was like, ‘I can do this all night. I love it!’ Now I’m like, ‘Momma’s tired!’” For those keeping track at home, Paulson has appeared in nine seasons total, her last one being “AHS: Double Feature” as both Tuberculosis Karen and Mamie Eisenhower.

What about Evan Peters?

The frequent “American Horror Story” collaborator did not appear in the 11th season, likely due to scheduling conflicts with Netflix’s award-winning “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” In all, Peters has starred in nine “AHS” installments. He last popped up in “AHS: Double Feature” as Austin Sommers, a blood-sucking playwright who sometimes appeared as a drag queen named Patty O. Furniture. There is no word yet on whether Peters will return to the show that made him a household name.

“American Horror Story” Season 12 Release Date

All of the prior cycles debuted on the calender in October (Seasons 1-5 and 11), September (Seasons 6-9) or August (Season 10). Our best guess is that Season 12 will stick to the same strategy as last year and debut in October 2023, and then air two episodes every Wednesday night for five weeks straight. Get ready to set your DVRs accordingly.

“American Horror Story” Season 12 Episode Count

You can bank on the new cycle to be composed of exactly 10 hour-length episodes. The only season to go below that number was Season 9, which made due with just nine episodes. Seasons 6, 8, 10 and 11 produced 10 episodes each, while Season 7 was 11 episodes, Seasons 1 and 5 aired 12 episodes, and Seasons 2, 3 and 4 had 13 episodes.

What about “American Horror Stories”?

Don’t be confused, “AHS” fans. “American Horror Stories” (with a plural ending) is FX on Hulu’s weekly anthology spin-off series where every episode tells a different spooky story. Season 1 streamed seven episodes throughout Summer 2021 and Season 2 aired throughout Summer 2022 for eight episodes. There has not yet been an official announcement regarding “Stories” Season 3, although The AHS Zone tweeted about a rumored renewal back in February.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions