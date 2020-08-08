Everything to know about ‘American Idol’ Season 19

“American Idol” was renewed for its 19th season in May — its fourth on ABC — days before host Ryan Seacrest crowned 21-year-old Harlem-based subway singer Just Sam as the show’s 18th winner.

Because of COVID-19, production on Season 18 shut down, but “Idol” managed to complete the season by doing virtual at-home shows with the remaining seven contestants performing partially live. By the end, it was between Nepalese-American guitarist and singer Arthur Gunn and Just Sam, whose renditions of Kelly Clarkson‘s “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” and Audra Day‘s “Rise Up” won the most votes and America’s heart.

“Idol” is already looking ahead to next season, kicking off with virtual auditions. Here is what we know so far.

The auditions

Just as the show found innovative ways to film each finalist in the safety of their own home during the pandemic, the first round of auditions will rely on custom-built Zoom technology to host “Idol Across America,” the first-ever virtual live nationwide search for the next undiscovered singing sensation.

How do you sign up to try out?

Those who wish to audition for “Idol Across America” to have a chance to virtually try out in front of a producer should go to http://www.americanidol.com/auditions. That’s where all the details are found. Be aware you must be between the ages of 15 and 28 to qualify and can sign up for whatever date, regardless of your location.

How will the auditions work?

Starting on Aug. 10 and ending on Sept. 9, digitally remote auditions will take place across all 50 states and in Washington, D.C. “American Idol” is determined to search the country for fresh talent, allowing hopefuls to show off their vocal skills from anywhere in the country in their own homes. They can sign up for any audition date and get feedback in real-time from an”Idol” producer. No cattle calls needed.

Where and when will the auditions take place?

Here are where and when the auditions will take place, which is subject to change:

Delaware, Florida and Ohio (Aug. 10)

Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin (Aug. 12)

Arizona, Oregon and Washington (Aug. 14)

Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Rhode Island (Aug. 16)

Open Call Auditions (Aug. 17)

Alabama, Arkansas and Kansas (Aug. 18)

Idaho, New Mexico and Utah (Aug. 20)

Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas (Aug. 22)

Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia (Aug. 24)

Open Call Auditions (Aug. 25)

Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma (Aug. 26)

Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota (Aug. 28)

Connecticut, New Jersey and New York (Aug. 30)

Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming (Sept. 1)

Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia (Sept. 3)

Alaska, California and Hawaii (Sept. 5)

Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania (Sept. 7)

Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont (Sept. 9)

Who will be back?

Unclear. In June, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke told our sister site “Deadline” she’s “hopeful” that “everybody” — host Ryan Seacrest, judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, and mentor Bobby Bones — will return.

When will it premiere?

Sometime in early 2021 if everything goes accordingly. ABC’s first two seasons of “Idol” premiered in March, while Season 18 bowed in February.

