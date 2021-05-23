‘American Idol’ judges rankings: All 14 judges ranked from worst to best

“American Idol” just finished its 19th season, hosted as always by Ryan Seacrest. The judging panel for the show’s four seasons on ABC has stayed the same: country music star Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and the legendary Lionel Richie. There were 11 famous faces who sat in judgement during the 11 seasons that the show ran on FOX. Take a scroll through our “American Idol” judges ranked photo gallery to see where your favorites fall.

Are you a fan of the original trio of judges (Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson)? Do you have fond memories of those one and done judges (Mariah Carey, Ellen DeGeneres, Nicki Minaj)? Or perhaps you don’t even remember who sat on this revolving panel over the years. Take a tour of our gallery of all 14 “American Idol” judges ranked from worst to best. And be sure to sound off in the comments sections with your own “American Idol” judges rankings.

Be warned: the length of a judge’s tenure on the panel does not necessarily mean that they ranked high on our list. Likewise, several of the short-lived panellists made a big impression on viewers. Who was your favorite among this fearsome 14? Do you agree with our choice for the best (and worst) of the bunch? Let us know. Sound off in our comments section below and in our reality TV forum.

