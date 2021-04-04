‘American Idol’ schedule for season 19: When is the finale?

We are getting a lot more episodes of “American Idol” season 19 than we first thought. There were five episodes devoted to the highs (and lows) of the auditions in front of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. They gave Golden Tickets to upwards of 150 contenders to be “American Idol” season 19 winner.

These got them to Tinseltown, where they took place in Hollywood Week last December. They first sang solo songs spanning six genres: . Then the judges paired them up to perform duets.

Only 64 of them moved on to the brand new Showstoppers round of the competition, where they once again had to sing for survival. The judges delivered their Final Judgment at the end of the shows that aired March 28 and March 29.

This Top 24 will perform both solo and with celebrity partners on pre-taped shows that air on April 4 and April 5. America will get to vote to decide on the Top 16 who will perform live on April 11. The top 10 contenders in the overnight vote will be revealed on April 12. The remaining two slots in the Top 12 will be determined by another public vote after the six remaining contestants perform that night.

The Top 12 will sing live on Sunday, April 18 with the Top 10 reveal on Monday, April 19. There won’t be any episodes of “American Idol” the following week, due to the Oscars and a “Sesame Street” special.

The month of May will be filled with lots of live shows. Every Sunday and Monday will see the competition narrow down. We expect that the fan favorite Disney Nights will return on May 2 and May 3. The live “American Idol” season 4 finale on ABC is slated for Sunday, May 23.

