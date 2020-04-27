‘American Idol’: Who will be the season 18 winner?

“American Idol” wasn’t about to let the Covid-19 pandemic stop America from voting for the season 18 winner. The producers have sent the same set of camera equipment and lighting to each of the Top 20 contestants. Just as the artists are housebound, so are the three judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — who will weigh in with their thoughts live. You can have your say too by voting in the poll below.

The Top 20 will compete in a special episode slated to air on April 26. The Top 10 will perform on May 3 in the first of three live shows (all branded “Live Coast to Coast Feed”) hosted, as ever, by Ryan Seacrest. The season 18 “American Idol” winner will be crowned on the May 17 finale.

We were originally supposed to have six live shows, starting with a Top 14 on April 12. The Top 10 were to take to the stage on April 19, with the Top 8 set for April 26. The May 3 show was supposed to be just the Top 6, with the Top 4 competing on May 10 and the Top 3 vying for the season 18 title on May 17.

Which of the contestants listed below do you think deserves to win “American Idol” season 18? Cast your vote at the bottom of this post and then sound off in the comments section as to your choice for champ.

Faith Becnal

Franklin Boone

Dewayne Crocker, Jr.

Samantha Diaz (“Just Sam”)

Cyniah Elise

Kimmy Gabriela

Julia Gargano

Arthur Gunn

Aliana Jester

Dillon James

Louis Knight

Grace Leer

Francisco Martin

Lauren Mascitti

Nick Merico

Makayla Phillips

Lauren Spencer Smith

Sophia Wackerman

Jovin Webb

Jonny West

Olivia Ximines

