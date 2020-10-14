Everything to know about ‘American Idol’ Season 19 on ABC

“American Idol,” the most popular singing series in television history, is gearing up for its 19th season after last year’s live shows were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The reality TV program aired on Fox for 15 years before moving to ABC in 2018, where it’s since crowned a trio of fan-favorite winners: Maddie Poppe (Season 16), Laine Hardy (Season 17) and Just Sam (Season 18). Who will be the next aspiring singer to join this esteemed list? We’ll all find out soon enough, as the new season is predicted to kick off in early 2021.

Here’s everything to know so far about “American Idol” Season 19 (aka ABC’s Season 4), including a release date and judges. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating when new information is revealed.

When will it premiere?

The official date has yet to be announced by ABC, but our educated guess is that you’ll see the new season debut sometime in Spring 2021. Remember, Seasons 16 and 17 both graced our TV screens in early March, while Season 18 premiered in mid-February.

Who are the judges?

They’re baaack! Yep, all three of the current judges will return for their fourth consecutive seasons: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. They have become a dominant force on “American Idol” over the years, with Perry keeping things fun, Richie bringing the experience and Bryan delivering the charm. The Covid-19 pandemic separated the trio in 2019 as the live shows had to be filmed remotely from everyone’s homes, so we can’t wait to see them all together again at the same table.

Who’s the host?

It simply wouldn’t be “American Idol” without Ryan Seacrest, so we’re happy to announce he’s back on board for Season 19. The multi-hyphenate host has been with the show since day one on Fox, and he was quick to sign up for ABC’s reboot four years ago. Seacrest has an overall deal with Disney as he’s also the co-host of “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” for which he won a Daytime Emmy in 2019.

Who’s the mentor?

Radio and TV personality Bobby Bones was the latest person to sign on for Season 19, with ABC confirming his deal on October 12. As the role of “American Idol’s” in-house mentor, Bones will be on-hand to give advice to the aspiring singers about the industry and to help them fully develop into individual artists. He’s been with the reality TV show since Season 16.

When are the auditions?

In lieu of in-person auditions, “Idol Across America” open calls began virtually on August 10 and will continue until October 28. Hopeful contestants between ages 15 and 28 showcased their talents with some of the show’s producers via new Zoom technology. For more information on how to sign up for “Idol Across America,” visit www.americanidol.com/auditions.

Judges on set!

In early October, the “American Idol” Instagram account posted a photo of Richie, Seacrest, Perry and Bryan socially distancing at the judges’ table. “Air hugs all around!” read the official announcement. “We’re SO happy to be back on set, safe and sound, and ready to find the next superstar!” See below:

