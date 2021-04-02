Who do YOU want to win ‘American Idol’? Vote for the season 19 winner here

“American Idol” season 19 follows the formula that worked so well in the past, but has added a couple of twists. Upwards of 150 contestants that auditioned for the three judges (Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie) in the fall of 2020 got Golden Tickets to Hollywood.

They were put through their paces in Tinseltown in December 2020 and sang songs drawn from six genres (country, indie folk, pop, R&B, rock and soul). Those who made the first cut moved on to the Duet Challenge, where they were paired up with other contestant chosen by the trio of judges.

The next round of cuts sent 64 contestants to the brand new Showstopper round. We saw 37 of these performances on the shows that aired on March 28 and March 29. The judges offered their Final Judgment, with just two dozen contenders vying to be the season 19 “American Idol” winner moving on in the competition.

Which of the Top 24 contestants listed below do you think deserves to win “American Idol” season 19? Scroll through the photo gallery above to find out more about them and then cast your vote in our poll below. And be sure to sound off in the comments section as to your choice for champ.