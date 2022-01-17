Everything to know about ‘American Idol’ Season 20

“American Idol” will be back for season 20 in the winter. This is the fifth season of the reality competition series on ABC. It ran for 15 seasons on FOX from 2002 to 2016. After a two-year break, ABC revived the show that is the granddaddy of TV talent shows. Keep reading for everything to know about “American Idol 20.”

It will premiere in the winter

Season 20 is set to debut on Sunday, February 27, 2022, maintaining the series’ usual day and time slot. It will likely have around 18 episodes and wrap up in late May.

Ryan Seacrest will be back as host

Ryan Seacrest is set to return as host. He was the only talent associated with the show on FOX who returned for the reboot on ABC.

There will be three judges again

Also returning are the same trio of judges who have been with “American Idol” since it re-launched on ABC in 2018: country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and singer/songwriter Lionel Richie. This will be their fifth year together. That puts them second on the list of panels behind the original trio of Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson who were together eight years.

Bobby Bones won’t be back

The popular radio personality had served as a music mentor for several seasons and even pinch-hit as host in season 19. But he his work with another network meant that he couldn’t fit this into his busy schedule.

The auditions were both in-person and online

The in-person auditions were held during the late summer in Los Angeles, Austin and Nashville. Those who wanted to audition in front of an “American Idol” producer could sign up for a virtual session. Dates were assigned on a regional basis throughout the late summer. This was the way that season 19 winner Chayce Beckham started his journey.

There is a new platinum ticket

At each of the three in-person audition sites, the panel handed out three platinum tickets that allowed the holders to skip the first day of Hollywood Week.

The format remains the same

The Hollywood Week shows were taped in November. Fifty-nine contestants made the cut and then took part in the Showcase Round in December. These hopefuls were winnowed down to just two dozen. Those Top 24 will compete in both solo performances and celebrity duets. From these, we will get the Top 16, who will be cut down to the Top 12. It will be only those dozen artists who get to compete on the live shows scheduled to start in mid April.

