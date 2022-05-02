‘American Idol’ winner predictions 2022: HunterGirl set to follow in Carrie Underwood’s footsteps

After the triple eliminations of Emyrson Flora, Lady K and Mike Parker on Disney Night, only the Top 7 singers remained in the running to win “American Idol” Season 20. They are: HunterGirl, Leah Marlene, Fritz Hager, Noah Thompson, Nicolina, Christian Guardino and Jay Copeland. Based on Gold Derby’s exclusive odds, HunterGirl has the best chance of claiming victory at the end of the season. If our readers’ predictions come true, that’d make her the second female country artist to prevail after Carrie Underwood in Season 4 (see the winners list).
Here’s a closer look at the current “American Idol” winner predictions 2022, as well as each contestant’s song history on the ABC reality TV show:
1. HunterGirl — 9/2 odds to win
HOMETOWN: Winchester, TN
OCCUPATION: Singer/Songwriter
AGE: 23
HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” by Ashley McBryde
TOP 24: “Banjo” by Rascal Flatts
TOP 20: “Heartbreak Down” (original)
TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Vice” by Miranda Lambert
TOP 14: “Baby Girl” by Sugarland
TOP 11: “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton
TOP 10: “I See the Light” from “Tangled”
2. Leah Marlene — 5/1 odds to win
HOMETOWN: Normal, IL
OCCUPATION: Musician
AGE: 20
HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “She’s a Self Made Man” by Larkin Poe
TOP 24: “Call Me” by Blondie
TOP 20: “Heal” by Tom Odell
TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Wisher to the Well” (original)
TOP 14: “Happy Together” by The Turtles
TOP 11: “Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan
TOP 10: “When She Loved Me” from “Toy Story 2”
3. Fritz Hager — 6/1 odds to win
HOMETOWN: Tyler, TX
OCCUPATION: Unemployed
AGE: 22
HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Inconsequential Love” (original)
TOP 24: “Waves” by Dean Lewis
TOP 20: “when the party’s over” by Billie Eilish
TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Golden” by Harry Styles
TOP 14: “Let it Go” by James Bay
TOP 11: “Wonderwall” by Oasis
TOP 10: “Go the Distance” from “Hercules”
4. Noah Thompson — 13/2 odds to win
HOMETOWN: Louisa, KY
OCCUPATION: Construction Worker
AGE: 19
HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Stay” by Rihanna
TOP 24: “Blue Side of the Mountain” by The SteelDrivers
TOP 20: “Falling” by Harry Styles
TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Cover Me Up” by Jason Isbell
TOP 14: “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King
TOP 11: “Heartbreak Warfare” by John Mayer
TOP 10: “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story”
5. Nicolina — 7/1 odds to win
HOMETOWN: Toronto, Ontario
OCCUPATION: University Student
AGE: 18
HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele
TOP 24: “Elastic Heart” by Sia
TOP 20: “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks
TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “She Used to Be Mine” by Sara Bareilles
TOP 14: “Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley
TOP 11: “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson
TOP 10: “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from “The Little Mermaid”
6. Christian Guardino — 7/1 odds to win
HOMETOWN: Patchogue, NY
OCCUPATION: Kitchen Staff
AGE: 21
HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Sex on Fire” by Kings of Leon
TOP 24: “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic
TOP 20: “Imagine” by John Lennon
TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Creep” by Radiohead
TOP 14: “Take Me to Church” by Hozier
TOP 11: “I’m Not the Only One” by Sam Smith
TOP 10: “The Circle of Life” from “The Lion King”
7. Jay Copeland — 15/2 odds to win
HOMETOWN: Salisbury, MD
OCCUPATION: Medical Receptionist
AGE: 23
HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Jar of Hearts” by Christina Perri
TOP 24: “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5
TOP 20: “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse
TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Believer” by Imagine Dragons
TOP 14: “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars
TOP 11: “Lilac Wine” by Jeff Buckley
TOP 10: “Remember Me” from “Coco”
