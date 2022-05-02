‘American Idol’ winner predictions 2022: HunterGirl set to follow in Carrie Underwood’s footsteps

After the triple eliminations of Emyrson Flora, Lady K and Mike Parker on Disney Night, only the Top 7 singers remained in the running to win “American Idol” Season 20. They are: HunterGirl, Leah Marlene, Fritz Hager, Noah Thompson, Nicolina, Christian Guardino and Jay Copeland. Based on Gold Derby’s exclusive odds, HunterGirl has the best chance of claiming victory at the end of the season. If our readers’ predictions come true, that’d make her the second female country artist to prevail after Carrie Underwood in Season 4 (see the winners list).

Here’s a closer look at the current “American Idol” winner predictions 2022, as well as each contestant’s song history on the ABC reality TV show:

1. HunterGirl — 9/2 odds to win

HOMETOWN: Winchester, TN

OCCUPATION: Singer/Songwriter

AGE: 23

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” by Ashley McBryde

TOP 24: “Banjo” by Rascal Flatts

TOP 20: “Heartbreak Down” (original)

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Vice” by Miranda Lambert

TOP 14: “Baby Girl” by Sugarland

TOP 11: “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton

TOP 10: “I See the Light” from “Tangled”

2. Leah Marlene — 5/1 odds to win

HOMETOWN: Normal, IL

OCCUPATION: Musician

AGE: 20

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “She’s a Self Made Man” by Larkin Poe

TOP 24: “Call Me” by Blondie

TOP 20: “Heal” by Tom Odell

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Wisher to the Well” (original)

TOP 14: “Happy Together” by The Turtles

TOP 11: “Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan

TOP 10: “When She Loved Me” from “Toy Story 2”

3. Fritz Hager — 6/1 odds to win

HOMETOWN: Tyler, TX

OCCUPATION: Unemployed

AGE: 22

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Inconsequential Love” (original)

TOP 24: “Waves” by Dean Lewis

TOP 20: “when the party’s over” by Billie Eilish

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Golden” by Harry Styles

TOP 14: “Let it Go” by James Bay

TOP 11: “Wonderwall” by Oasis

TOP 10: “Go the Distance” from “Hercules”

4. Noah Thompson — 13/2 odds to win

HOMETOWN: Louisa, KY

OCCUPATION: Construction Worker

AGE: 19

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Stay” by Rihanna

TOP 24: “Blue Side of the Mountain” by The SteelDrivers

TOP 20: “Falling” by Harry Styles

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Cover Me Up” by Jason Isbell

TOP 14: “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King

TOP 11: “Heartbreak Warfare” by John Mayer

TOP 10: “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story”

5. Nicolina — 7/1 odds to win

HOMETOWN: Toronto, Ontario

OCCUPATION: University Student

AGE: 18

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele

TOP 24: “Elastic Heart” by Sia

TOP 20: “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “She Used to Be Mine” by Sara Bareilles

TOP 14: “Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley

TOP 11: “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson

TOP 10: “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from “The Little Mermaid”

6. Christian Guardino — 7/1 odds to win

HOMETOWN: Patchogue, NY

OCCUPATION: Kitchen Staff

AGE: 21

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Sex on Fire” by Kings of Leon

TOP 24: “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic

TOP 20: “Imagine” by John Lennon

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Creep” by Radiohead

TOP 14: “Take Me to Church” by Hozier

TOP 11: “I’m Not the Only One” by Sam Smith

TOP 10: “The Circle of Life” from “The Lion King”

7. Jay Copeland — 15/2 odds to win

HOMETOWN: Salisbury, MD

OCCUPATION: Medical Receptionist

AGE: 23

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Jar of Hearts” by Christina Perri

TOP 24: “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5

TOP 20: “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Believer” by Imagine Dragons

TOP 14: “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars

TOP 11: “Lilac Wine” by Jeff Buckley

TOP 10: “Remember Me” from “Coco”

