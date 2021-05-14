Heading into ‘American Idol’ Top 4, Willie Spence is leading battle of the YouTube views

The “American Idol” Top 4 — Chayce Beckham, Casey Bishop, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence — will perform three songs apiece on Sunday’s two-hour show. This semi-final will air live nationwide on May 16 beginning at 5 p.m PT/8 p.m. ET. Before making your “American Idol” winner predictions for season 19, it is worth knowing the popularity of each of these artists.

With “American Idol” not revealing vote totals, a good way to measure their appeal is YouTube views for their past performances. In advance of these four contenders for the season 19 championship singing once again for America’s votes, we reviewed all of their appearances to date that have been posted on the “American Idol” YouTube channel.

We can report that Willie Spence is the king of YouTube, racking up over 4 million views as of this writing. Almost one-third of those came for his showstopper song, “I Was Here.”

Sitting in second place is Casey Bishop, who topped the 3 million mark; her most popular video is of the Oscar-winning classic “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz.”

Right behind her is Grace Kinstler, who is just shy of 3 million views; her top video is for her Disney Night performance of “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II.”

At the back of the pack is Chayce Beckham with just under 1.5 million views; his top performer was his showstopper, “You Should Probably Leave.”

SEE ‘American Idol’ judges rankings: All 14 judges ranked from worst to best

Willie Spence 4.14 million

SHOWSTOPPERS: “I Was Here”: 1.2 M

TOP 16: “Set Fire to the Rain”: 712K

TOP 12 REVEAL: “Diamonds”: 555K

TOP 12: “Stand Up” from “Harriet”: 725

TOP 10: “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King”: 446

TOP 7 Coldplay Song: “Yellow”: 321K

TOP 7 Mother’s Day Song: “You Are So Beautiful”: 178K

Casey Bishop: 3.09 million views

SHOWSTOPPERS: “She Talks to Angels”: 441K

TOP 16: “Black Hole Sun”: 732K

TOP 12 REVEAL: “The House of the Rising Sun”: 382K

TOP 12: “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz”: 565K

TOP 10: “When She Loved Me” from “Toy Story 2”: 506K

TOP 7 Coldplay Song: “Paradise”: 255K

TOP 7 Mother’s Day Song: “Ironic”: 219K

SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners Ranked From Worst to Best: Who is #1?

Grace Kinstler 2.95 million

SHOWSTOPPERS: “Father”: 660K

TOP 16: “Elastic Heart”: 383K

TOP 12 REVEAL: “Dangerous Woman”: 366K

TOP 12: “Happy” from “Despicable Me 2”: 335K

TOP 10: “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”: 549K

TOP 7 Coldplay Song: “Fix You”: 253K

TOP 7 Mother’s Day Song: “When We Were Young”: 405K

Chayce Beckham: 1.45 million

SHOWSTOPPERS: “You Should Probably Leave” : 409K

TOP 16: “Waiting in Vain”: 230K

TOP 12 REVEAL: “What Brings Life Also Kills”: 184K

TOP 12: “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” from “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”: 201K

TOP 10: “Baby Mine” from “Dumbo”: 170K

TOP 7 Coldplay Song: “Magic”: 158K

TOP 7 Mother’s Day Song: “Mama”: 103K

Scroll through the photo gallery below to find out more about the Top 4 (and the rest of the season 19 contestants) and then sound off in the comments section as to your choice for the “American Idol” season 19 winner.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘American Idol’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next results episode airs on ABC. For each live episode, you’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift certificate and a spot on our Season 19 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.