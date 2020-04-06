‘American Idol’ season 18 winner: Who will be the champion?

“American Idol” revealed the Top 21 on the April 5 episode, which concluded the showcase section of the competition. In these shows taped in Hawaii weeks ago, the Top 40 were divided into two groups. Each one of these hopefuls then had to perform in front of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

That trio of talent then determined if each contestant deserved a place in the Top 21. Which of these contestants do you think deserves to win “American Idol” season 18? Cast your vote in the poll below and then sound off in the comments section as to your choice for champ.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the live shows have been axed. But “American Idol” viewers will still get to decide the winner. Ryan Seacrest says details are still being worked out but expect to be able to watch live performances and hear comments from the judges in real-time before fan voting lines open.

Faith Becnal

Franklin Boone

Dewayne Crocker, Jr.

Samantha Diaz (“Just Sam”)

Cyniah Elise

Kimmy Gabriela

Julia Gargano

Arthur Gunn

Aliana Jester

Dillon James

Louis Knight

Grace Leer

Francisco Martin

Lauren Mascitti

Nick Merico

Makayla Phillips

Lauren Spencer Smith

Sophia Wackerman

Jovin Webb

Jonny West

Olivia Ximines

