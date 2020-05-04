‘American Idol’: Who will win season 18?

“American Idol” will crown the season 18 winner at the end of the live two-hour finale on May 17. The Top 11 contestants were revealed at the top of the first live show of the season on May 3. Ten were chosen by viewers from the Top 20 while one was saved by the three judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

The nine sent packing were: Faith Becnel, Franklin Boone, DeWayne Crocker, Jr., Cyniah Elise, Kimmy Gabriella, Aliana Jester, Nick Merico, Lauren Spencer Smith, and Olivia Ximines. Who do you want to win season 18 of “American Idol”? Make your voice heard by voting in the poll below and then sounding off in the comments section with your thoughts on the season to date.

Each of the artists will perform live from their home. To ensure an even playing field, each was sent the same set of camera and lighting equipment. Just as the artists are housebound, so are the judges, who will weigh in with their thoughts.

The Top 11 will sing Disney songs in the first of three live shows (all branded “Live Coast to Coast Feed”) hosted, as ever, by Ryan Seacrest. We were originally supposed to have six live shows, starting with a Top 14 on April 12. The Top 10 were to take to the stage on April 19, with the Top 8 set for April 26. The May 3 show was supposed to be just the Top 6, with the Top 4 competing on May 10 and the Top 3 vying for the season 18 title on May 17.

Which of the contestants listed below do you think deserves to win “American Idol” season 18? Cast your vote at the bottom of this post

Samantha Diaz (“Just Sam”)

Julia Gargano

Arthur Gunn

Dillon James

Louis Knight

Grace Leer

Francisco Martin

Makayla Phillips

Sophia Wackerman James

Jovin Webb

Jonny West

