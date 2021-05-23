‘American Idol’ Winners Ranked From Worst to Best: Who is #1?

“American Idol” just crowned the winner of season 19. And that got us thinking about the previous 18 winners of this reality competition series and wondering which of them has been the most successful. We did some digging and uncovered a lot, including the whereabouts of some of the past champs who were one-hit wonders. For others, “American Idol” launched them into the stratosphere and they still have star power. Take a tour of our photo gallery below to see all the “American Idol” winners ranked from worst to best.

The first “American Idol” winner, Kelly Clarkson, is still going strong almost two decades later. She has a huge hit with her new daytime talk show and is wrapping up season 7 as a judge on the NBC talent show “The Voice.” Clarkson has racked up millions in record sales from her eight albums and still tours extensively.

However, even Kelly’s success pales when compared to Carrie Underwood. This season 4 winner of “American Idol” released six studio albums and won seven Grammy Awards, 9 CMA Awards, 11 Billboard Music Awards and 15 ACM Awards.

Will any of the more recent winners ever match Carrie's track record?

