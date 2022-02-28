‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

Season 20 of “American Idol” began on February 27, 2022 on ABC. This Emmy-winning reality competition series began in 2002, For more than a decade, it was a ratings powerhouse for FOX with many of those winners enjoying some success. Scroll through the photo gallery above to see all the “American Idol” winners and find out where are they now.

The first-ever champ, Kelly Clarkson, has won three Grammys and turned her fame into a string of hit records as well as ongoing gigs as a judge on NBC’s’ “The Voice” and host of her own talk show. And season 4 winner Carrie Underwood has done even better, having sold upwards of records and won a shelf load of music awards.

However, many of the more recent music newcomers to be named “American Idol” have found that their time in the spotlight is fleeting. Let’s take a look back at the first 19 “American Idol” winners and see how many have been lucky so far and which have been jinxed.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions

Season 1: Kelly Clarkson

Won: Sept. 4, 2002

Runner-up: Justin Guarini

Winning Song: “A Moment Like This”

Now: This three-time Grammy winner has released eight studio albums and is now a judge on NBC’s reality-competition series “The Voice.”

Season 2: Ruben Studdard

Won: May 21, 2003

Runner-up: Clay Aiken

Winning Song: “Flying Without Wings”

Now: He has released six studio albums, including his platinum-selling debut, “Soulful,” and the top-selling gospel follow-up, “I Need an Angel.”

Season 3: Fantasia Barrino

Won: May 26, 2004

Runner-up: Diana DeGarmo

Winning Song: “I Believe”

Now: This Grammy winner has released six studio albums and appeared on Broadway in “The Color Purple” and “After Midnight.”

Season 4: Carrie Underwood

Won: May 25, 2005

Runner-up: Bo Bice

Winning Song: “Inside Your Heaven”,

Now: The most successful winner by far, she has released six studio albums and won seven Grammy Awards, 8 CMA Awards, 10 Billboard Music Awards and 12 ACM Awards.

Season 5: Taylor Hicks

Won: May 24, 2006

Runner-up: Katharine McPhee

Winning Song: “Do I Make You Proud”

Now: He has released three studio albums, appeared on Broadway in “Grease” and had long-term residencies in Las Vegas.

Season 6: Jordin Sparks

Won: May 23, 2007

Runner-up: Blake Lewis

Winning Song: “This Is My Now”

Now: She has released three studio albums, been nominated for a Grammy, and acted in “Sparkle.”

DISCUSS Every season of “American Idol” with TV insiders in our red-hot forum

Season 7: David Cook

Won: May 21, 2008

Runner-up: David Archuleta

Winning Song: “The Time of My Life”

Now: He has released four studio albums and will make his Broadway debut this spring in the Tony-winning musical “Kinky Boots.”

Season 8: Kris Allen

Won: May 20, 2009

Runner-up: Adam Lambert

Winning Song: “No Boundaries”

Now: He has released five studio albums, is married to his high school sweetheart Katy O’Connell and is the father of two.

Season 9: Lee DeWyze

Won: May 26, 2010

Runner-up: Crystal Bowersox

Winning Song: “Beautiful Day”

Now: He has released six studio albums and tours extensively.

Season 10: Scotty McCreery

Won: May 25, 2011

Runner-up: Lauren Alaina

Winning Song: “I Love You This Big”

Now: He has released three studio albums and reached #1 on the country charts in 2018 with his first single in five years, “Five Minutes More.”

Season 11: Phillip Phillips

Won: May 23, 2012

Runner-up: Jessica Sanchez

Winning Song: “Home”

Now: He has released three studio albums, with the third, “Collateral,” spawning the recent hit “Miles.”

Season 12: Candice Glover

Won: May 16, 2013

Runner-up: Kree Harrison

Winning Song: “I Am Beautiful”

Now: Her solo studio album, “Music Speaks,” was delayed and released a year after her win to modest success.

SEE Everything to know about ‘American Idol’ Season 20

Season 13: Caleb Johnson

Won: May 21, 2014

Runner-up: Jena Irene

Winning Song: “As Long as You Love Me”

Now: His sole studio album, “Testify,” was released just weeks after his win. He has since gone the indie music route.

Season 14: Nick Fradiani

Won: May 13, 2015

Runner-up: Clark Beckham

Winning Song: “Beautiful Life”

Now: His sole studio album, “Hurricane,” was a sales disappointment. He released an EP, “Where We Left Off,” in the fall of 2017.

Season 15: Trent Harmon

Won: April 7, 2016

Runner-up: LaPorsha Renae

Winning Song: “Falling”

Now: After releasing another hit single, “There’s a Girl,” in 2016 he followed up with an album in 2018: “You Got Em All.”

Season 16: Maddie Poppe

Won: May 21, 2018

Runner-up: Caleb Lee Hutchinson

Winning Song: “Going Going Gone”

Now: She followed up this hit single with another, “”Keep On Movin’ On”,” and released her debut album, “Whirlwind,” on May 17, 2019.

Season 17: Laine Hardy

Won: May 19, 2019

Runner-up: Alejandro Aranda

Winning Song: “Flame”

Now: He followed up this hit single with a nationwide tour. He released two new songs, “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country”, in April 2020.

Season 18: Just Sam

Won: May 17, 2020

Runner-up: Arthur Gunn

Winning Song: “Rise Up”

Now: She recently release the single “Africando” to good reviews.

Season 19: Chayce Beckham

Won: May 23, 2021

Runner-up: Willie Spence

Winning Song: “Blackbird”

Now: He is on working on his first album.