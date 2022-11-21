American Music Awards 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User teogarrel for a tremendous score of 77.42% when predicting the 2022 AMA winners on Sunday night. Our top scorer is just ahead of woodvale at 74.19%., plus has a great point score of 10,926 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 600 people worldwide predicted these American Music Awards champs with our top scorer getting 25 of 31 categories correct. That included some tough ones like Taylor Swift (Artist, Pop Female), Harry Styles (Pop Male), Dove Cameron (New Artist) and BTS (Duo or Group). The ceremony was hosted by Wayne Brady in Los Angeles.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our eight Gold Derby Editors predicting, tied for first place at 67.74% are Marcus Dixon, Christopher Rosen and Paul Sheehan. Joyce Eng and Daniel Montgomery are then tied at 64.52%. Denton Davidson and I finish at 61.29%. Ray Richmond is next at 48.39%. See Editors’ scores.

Editors’ Note: All media websites initially reported the wrong winner for Best R&B Song. We had already calculated our scores before changing to the correct result. It affected score totals for almost everyone, but the top two scorers remained the same after the recalculation.

