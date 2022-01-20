“American Song Contest” is a new NBC reality series modelled on the Eurovision Song Contest, which began modestly in 1956 with seven countries and now boasts a roster of forty-four countries and a worldwide audience of 200 million viewers. Keep reading for everything to know about “American Song Contest” season 1 including the premiere date and format of this groundbreaking talent competition.

What is the format of “American Song Contest”?

Representatives of each of the 50 states, five US territories (American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands) and the District of Columbia will take part in this round-robin tournament to find the best original song in America.

Who is competing?

Each locale will be showcased with an original song that will be performed by a home-grown talent, be it a solo singer, duet or band.

What type of song is eligible?

Any and all types of music. The call for entries for “American Song Contest” makes this clear: “From indie to pop, bands to DJ’s, rap to singer-songwriters, signed or independent, we will be showcasing a diverse array of artists in all genres from across the country.”

Is there a minimum age requirement to compete?

Yes, unlike “America’s Got Talent,” there won’t be any children or tweens competing. Entrants must be 16 or older.

How will “American Song Contest” work?

There will be three rounds: the first five weeks will be qualifiers followed by two semi-finals and the final. Voting will be by both fans and “a jury of music industry professional.”

What does the “American Song Contest” winner get?

Besides bragging rights to the Best Original Song, the composer of the winning tune.

