‘American Song Contest’ winner predictions 2022: Allen Stone out front, but watch out for Jordan Smith, AleXa

In anticipation of the May 9 season finale of “American Song Contest,” Gold Derby readers have been making their predictions for who they think will win the title of Best Original Song. Now that we know the identities of the Top 10 grand finalists, it’s time to reveal the current “American Song Contest” winner predictions 2022.

With leading 2/5 odds, Washington’s Allen Stone holds the #1 position on our winner’s chart. The Grammy-nominated folk singer (for “The Heist”) has been a favorite ever since he appeared in the qualifiers round with his feel-good song “A Bit of Both.” Impressively, Stone has been the recipient of the national jury vote twice — first in the qualifiers and later in the semi-finals.

Second place in our racetrack odds at 21/2 is Jordan Smith, who rose to fame after winning “The Voice” Season 9. Representing his home state of Kentucky (and his love of KFC), Jordan took the stage during the second episode of NBC’s ratings hit and performed his uplifting anthem “Sparrow.” He earned the national jury vote that week, and then scored America’s vote in the semis.

Currently tied in second place is AleXa at 21/2 odds. The “Wonderland” singer and dancer is proud to represent Oklahoma in the only way she knows how: with a K-pop hit that’s spawned countless viral fan videos. AleXa is the only participant in Gold Derby’s predicted Top 3 not to receive the national jury selection at any point in the competition. But that could actually be good news in disguise, since America is used to voting for her and hasn’t let her down yet.

Rounding out Gold Derby users’ Top 4 is Grant Knoche with his pop hit “Mr. Independent” (not to be confused with host Kelly Clarkson‘s song “Miss Independent”). The Texas native has been performing ever since he was a kid, and he’s finally hit the big leagues thanks to his “ACS” appearance. Like AleXa, Grant has excelled with the help of America’s votes and not necessarily because of the national jury.

Here’s a closer look at Gold Derby’s winner predictions, in order of their racetrack odds, ahead of the May 9 Grand Finale:

1. Washington’s Allen Stone (“A Bit of Both”) — 2/5 odds

2-3. Kentucky’s Jordan Smith (“Sparrow”) and Oklahoma’s AleXa (“Wonderland”) — tied at 21/2 odds

4. Texas’ Grant Knoche (“Mr. Independent”) — 16/1 odds

5-6. Connecticut’s Michael Bolton (“Beautiful World”) and American Samoa’s Tenelle (“Full Circle”) — tied at 33/1 odds

7-10. Alabama’s Ni/Co (“The Difference”), Colorado’s Riker Lynch (“Feel the Love”), North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks (“Can’t Make You Love Me”) and Tennessee’s Tyler Braden (“Seventeen”) — tied at 100/1 odds

“American Song Contest” is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson and is based on the overseas hit “Eurovision Song Contest.” NBC bought the rights to the franchise in 2021 and ordered eight two-hour episodes, which began airing on March 21. The finale will take place on May 9, with one winner earning the title of Best Original Song.

