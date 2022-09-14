‘America’s Got Talent’ 2022 winner predictions: Drake Milligan or Mayyas will win the $1 million prize

We’re just hours away from the “AGT” Season 17 finale, and viewers are divided on who will win. All summer long, fans have been predicting the winner in Gold Derby’s predictions center, and we can now reveal the results. Texas country singer Drake Milligan is in the front of the pack with 11/8 odds, while Lebanese dance act Mayyas (Sofia Vergara‘s Golden Buzzer) are in second place at 57/20 odds.

Do you agree or disagree with those “America’s Got Talent” 2022 winner predictions? There’s still time to make your picks. As a reminder, the ultimate winner will take home the $1 million prize and will join the “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live” residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.

Drake closed out the “AGT” live show on Tuesday night with his original hit “Sounds Like Something I’d Do,” the same song that dominated the charts after his original audition. Howie Mandel noted how the country crooner “brought it home,” and it’ll be interesting to see if iTunes sales translate to votes. Meanwhile, Mayyas once again proved to be experts of intricately crafted routines and synchronized movements, with Heidi Klum raving that the dancers are “what a million dollar act looks like.”

SEE All Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years

Following those two front-runners, pop soloist Sara James (Simon Cowell‘s Golden Buzzer) comes in third place at 7/1 odds. Country trio Chapel Hart (the group’s Golden Buzzer) comes in fourth place with 8/1 odds. Then there’s a three-way tie at 40/1 odds for fifth place between saxophonist Avery Dixon (Terry Crews‘ Golden Buzzer), Spanish ventriloquist Celia Munoz (the instant save wildcard) and close-up magician Yu Hojin.

The four acts at the bottom of Gold Derby’s winner’s chart are pole dancer/animator Kristy Sellars, stand-up comedian Mike E. Winfield, artificial intelligence act Metaphysic and magician Nicolas RIBS.

Find out who joins the winners list for “America’s Got Talent” Season 17 when the results show airs Wednesday, September 14. Note that it’s a two-hour live episode from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. PT/ET. In addition to the Top 11 finalists, other celebrities expected to perform are Dustin Tavella, Kodi Lee, Light Balance, Deadly Games, Duo Transcend, The Clairvoyants and The Silhouettes.

Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our Season 17 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.