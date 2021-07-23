‘America’s Got Talent’: See all 55 Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years

The confetti. The tears. The hugs. Admit it: you just can’t get enough of those emotional Golden Buzzer moments on “America’s Got Talent” … and neither can we. This twist was first introduced on the American version of the worldwide talent competition in Season 10, and it’s been an integral part of NBC’s reality TV show ever since. During the auditions the four “AGT” judges (and the host as of Season 11) get to press the Golden Buzzer for a single act that moves them emotionally, which sends the performer straight to the live shows. Want a refresher on all 55 of the “America’s Got Talent” Golden Buzzers through the years? We’ve got you covered — just scroll through our photos above.

The current 16th season anointed six acts with Golden Buzzers, which is one more than usual because there was a special moment where the entire panel came together to push the button for child singer Victory Brinker. Chorale group Northwell Nurse Choir was Howie Mandel‘s individual pick, singer Nightbirde earned Simon Cowell‘s buzzer, martial arts group World Taekwondo Demonstration Team was Terry Crews‘ choice, singer Jimmie Herrod was Sofia Vergara‘s decision and quick change artist Lea Kyle wowed Heidi Klum.

All six of these Golden Buzzer acts will next be seen in the “AGT” live shows, which begin after the Olympics wrap up on NBC. They’ll be joined by 30 other acts that were given the go-ahead by the panelists during the secretive Judge Cuts round, which was not televised for the first time in the reality show’s history.

Historically, Golden Buzzer performers do tend to have an advantage in the live shows. After all, since the twist was created in Season 10, a whopping five such acts have ended up winning the show: ventriloquist Paul Zerdin in Season 10, singer-ukuleleist Grace VanderWaal in Season 11, singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer in Season 12, singer Kodi Lee in Season 14 and spoken word artist Brandon Leake in Season 15.

