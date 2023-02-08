‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ schedule: When is the finale?

The first six preliminary episodes of “AGT: All-Stars” are in the can, with 11 acts (out of the 60 total acts) earning their ticket to the finale. Among the finalists are a trio of hand balancing sisters, a youth choir from Detroit, and an inspirational autistic singer. But when is the finale, exactly? Read on for everything to know about the remaining “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” schedule.

To recap, “AGT: All-Stars” premiered on January 2, 2023 and aired six straight preliminary rounds every Monday night, which culminated on February 6, 2023. During those initial episodes, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews anointed five Golden Buzzer acts, while the superfans voted for their six favorite contestants, creating a Top 11.

SEE All Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years

The rest of the “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” schedule will air as follows:

February 13, 2023: “Finals Preview: From the Judges’ Desk” — The “AGT” judges and host reflect on the season’s most memorable moments and the journeys of each of the Top 11 acts.

February 20, 2023: “Finals Performances” — The Top 11 finalists return to the big stage to showcase their incredible talent in the hopes of impressing the superfan voters one last time.

February 27, 2023: “Finals Results” — The winner will be announced, but first, the Top 11 contestants perform alongside superstars like Weezer, Babyface, Adam Lambert and Lindsey Stirling, and past “AGT” acts Terry Fator, Mat Franco and Voices of Hope Choir.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ winners list: All seasons, plus ‘Champions’ and ‘Extreme’

In case you’ve been living under a rock, here are the identities of the 11 “All-Star” finalists: hand balancers Bello Sisters, dance group Light Balance Kids, aerialist Aidan Bryant, chorale group Detroit Youth Choir, saxophonist Avery Dixon, comedian Mike E. Winfield, aerialists Power Duo, magician Aidan McCann, singer Tom Ball, ventriloquist Ana-Maria Margean, and singer Kodi Lee.

According to NBC, Season 1 of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” has reached nearly 32 million total viewers across linear and digital platforms. The reality TV show earned 47 million social impressions and 3.2 million video views, a 33% increase from the “AGT” season 17 premiere in Summer 2022.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions