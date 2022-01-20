“America’s Got Talent: Extreme” is a spin-off of “America’s Got Talent” that will air on NBC this winter. “AGT: Extreme” generated the wrong kind of headlines during filming last fall when one act, daredevil Jonathan Goodwin, was critically injured when his stunt went wrong. Keep reading for everything to know about “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” season 1 including the premiere date and format of this high-stakes reality competition series.

What kinds of acts are competing?

NBC promises that the contestants will be acts that are “outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping” and offer both “enormous scale and magnitude.”

Who are the judges?

Simon Cowell, who is also the executive producer of the show as he is on “AGT”; WWE superstar Nikki Bella; and world champion motocross driver Travis Pastrana.

Who is the host?

Terry Crew, who has presided over “America’s Got Talent” since season 14, will be the emcee. Crews has done double duty in the past, hosting both “AGT” and “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” back-to-back in 2019 and 2020.

What is the format?

There will be four episodes of “AGT: Extreme,” with each running two hours. The judges are sure to have their fingers by their buzzers, with any act eliminated immediately if it earns the dubious distinction of three “X’s.”

When does “AGT: Extreme” start?

It kicks off on NBC on Monday, February 21; that’s the day after the Winter Olympics end so expect to see lots of ads for it during NBC’s coverage of those. “AGT: Extreme” runs for four weeks with the finale on Monday, March 14.

What does the winner get?

Besides bragging right, the “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” winner collects a cool half million dollars.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?