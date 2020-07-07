Everything we know about ‘America’s Got Talent’ schedule for season 15 live shows

“America’s Got Talent” has been seen its schedule thrown into disarray this summer by the COVID-19 pandemic. Production had to be shut down during the audition phase back in mid March. That was just days after fan favorite Heidi Klum had to exit the judging panel during filming because she felt unwell, While she ended up testing negative for coronavirus, the show was already on hiatus by then.

Acts were asked to submit auditions online and the judges made their final selections virtually. The last of the audition episodes will air on July 14, with a recap airing on July 21. As for the next phase, judges cuts, that has been cut down to just one episode. That will air on July 28.

As you can see from Instagram post below by new judge Sofia Vergara, she and her pals on the panel — Heidi, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel — are sitting in their cars while watching various acts perform in a parking lot.

View this post on Instagram Night shoot 🎉 @agt Judge’s cut!!!😍😍 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jun 24, 2020 at 12:24am PDT

The following week, August 4, will see an episode that celebrates the 15-year history of the reality show competition. It is expected that the live shows will run for four weeks beginning on Monday, August 10. Simon says that there are three ways in which these could take place: either in a studio with or without a live audience or, alternatively, completely online (similar to how “American Idol” did live shows this spring).

