‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16 predictions: Now YOU can predict who will win ‘AGT’ and who will be eliminated

Now that we know the identities of all of the Top 36 acts on “America’s Got Talent” Season 16, it’s time to jump into Gold Derby’s predictions center and make your predictions. Who will win “AGT” 2021? Who will be eliminated in the next live show? Give us your first picks right now to prove your worth as the smartest “AGT” fan out there. Terry Crews hosts the long-running program for NBC with returning judges being Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel.

Here are the questions you can answer for the upcoming Quarterfinals 3 episode of “America’s Got Talent” in our predictions game:

Who will win ‘AGT’?

Will ANICA advance to next round?

Will Brooke Simpson advance to next round?

Will ChapKidz advance to next round?

Will Keith Apicary advance to next round?

Will Klek Entos advance to next round?

Will Lea Kyle advance to next round?

Will Michael Winslow advance to next round?

Will Rialcris advance to next round?

Will The Curtis Family C-Notes advance to next round?

Will UniCircle Flow advance to next round?

Will World Taekwondo Demo. Team advance to next round?

Will WILDCARD advance to next round? (The identity of this act will be revealed during the performance show.)

