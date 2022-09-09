The current 2022 cycle of “America’s Got Talent” will end with a two-night finale on NBC, airing September 13 (performance show) and September 14 (results show). All 11 finalists have now been named, with America picking two per week in each of the five qualifiers rounds, and the 11th being an instant save wildcard. Terry Crews hosts the long-running program, and the judges are Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Read on for everything to know about the “America’s Got Talent” Season 17 finale.

Who are the Top 10 acts of Season 17?

America chose two finalists per week from each of the five qualifiers rounds, creating a Top 10. They are: saxophonist Avery Dixon (Terry’s Golden Buzzer), country singer Drake Milligan, country singing trio Chapel Hart (the group’s Golden Buzzer), magician Yu Hojin, pop singer Sara James (Simon’s Golden Buzzer), magician Nicolas RIBS, artificial intelligence act Metaphysic, stand-up comedian Mike E. Winfield, Lebanese dance act Mayyas (Sofia’s Golden Buzzer) and pole dancer/animator Kristy Sellars.

SEE All Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years

Who is the instant save wildcard?

During last week’s results show, each of the judges nominated one previously eliminated act who they thought deserved a finale spot. Simon chose chorale group Players Choir, Sofia chose Spanish ventriloquist Celia Munoz, Heidi chose her Golden Buzzer singer Lily Meola, and Howie chose prop comedian Don McMillan. America voted to send Celia to the finale, so she became the 11th finalist and now has an equal shot of winning the show.

What time is the “AGT” Grand Finale?

The two-hour finale performance show will air Tuesday, September 13 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The two-hour finale results show will air Wednesday, September 14 from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (All times PT/ET.)

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ winners list: All seasons, plus ‘Champions’ and ‘Extreme’

Which A-listers will perform in the finale?

NBC will announce soon the list of celebrities who will perform alongside our finalists during the results show. Watch this space! Last year, “AGT” welcomed such superstars as Idina Menzel, Pentatonix and George Lopez to the big stage.

What is the prize on “America’s Got Talent”?

The ultimate winner of NBC’s reality TV show will receive a $1 million check and will headline “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live” at the Luxor Casino. Previous “AGT” winners and contestants who already appear at the residency include Dustin Tavella, Kodi Lee, Light Balance, Deadly Games, Duo Transcend, Silhouettes and The Clairvoyants.

Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our Season 17 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.