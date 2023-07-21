When do the “America’s Got Talent” Season 18 live shows start? Mark your calendars for Tuesday, August 22 (performance show) and Wednesday, August 23 (results show), as that’s when the first two live episodes will take place for this Summer 2023 cycle, NBC has confirmed to Gold Derby. Note that the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes do not affect unscripted programming, so that’s why your screens are about to be filled up with more and more reality TV shows.

As always, “AGT” judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will be on hand to critique the live performances, with Terry Crews back as host. But the live shows are when the power officially shifts from the judging panel to YOU at home. Each week, viewers get to vote on their favorite contestants, and only those who receive the most votes will advance to the next round.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ winners list: All seasons, plus ‘Champions’ and ‘Extreme’

The auditions phase of the show will continue for the next several weeks, with “Simon’s Most Memorable Auditions” airing on July 25 and “Auditions 8” bowing on August 1. We can also expect a “Judge Deliberations” segment between now and the live shows in which the panelists determine which acts they’d like to see on the big stage.

As of this writing, we know the identities of five live show performers because they received coveted Golden Buzzers during their auditions. The studio audience chose chorale group Mzansi Youth Choir, Simon went with singer/pianist Putri Ariani, Terry picked drummers Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy, Howie opted for hypnotic dance group Murmuration, and Heidi pushed her button for singer Lavender Darcangelo. Sofia’s Golden Buzzer act will be announced soon.

SEE ‘AGT’ deaths: Remembering the contestants we’ve lost on ‘America’s Got Talent’

The winner of “America’s Got Talent” Season 18 will join an iconic list that includes singers (Bianca Ryan, Neal E. Boyd, Kevin Skinner, Michael Grimm, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Grace VanderWaal and Kodi Lee), ventriloquists (Terry Fator, Paul Zerdin and Darci Lynne Farmer), variety acts (Olate Dogs, Kenichi Ebina, Brandon Leake and Mayyas) and magicians (Mat Franco, Shin Lim and Dustin Tavella).

Who is your favorite “AGT” act so far of this Summer 2023 cycle? Be sure to sound off down in the comments section and in our reality TV forums.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions