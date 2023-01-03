‘America’s Got Talent’ superfans voting explained for ‘AGT: All-Stars’

Are you scratching your head over how voting works on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars“? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Ever since the superfan voting method was initially created for NBC’s first spin-off series, “AGT: The Champions,” in 2019 and 2020, viewers at home have been confused. You see, on a normal installment of the summertime reality TV juggernaut, America votes each week via phone, text message or online. But that’s not the case for the spin-off editions. Below, “America’s Got Talent” superfans voting is explained for “AGT: All-Stars.”

What prompted the change in voting?

“America’s Got Talent” has always been about the people’s vote, and so the superfan voting method is a way to empower the viewers in a season that is not airing live. Indeed, “AGT: All-Stars” filmed last year and is airing now during January-February of 2023. The show’s producers didn’t want the eventual winner to be chosen simply by the judging panel of Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Thus, these “delegates from all 50 states,” as host Terry Crews has referred to them in the past, were created to represent YOU at home.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ Winners List (All Seasons)

How were the superfans chosen?

“We compiled a group of superfans for each show taping that is reflective and as diverse as our nationwide viewing audience,” NBC previously revealed to Gold Derby about the diversity of the voters. As for how they were originally chosen to take part in the series, a “research team sourced delegates from all 50 states who have been longtime and dedicated viewers of ‘AGT.’”

How do the superfans vote?

After viewing all of the eligible All-Star routines, the superfans cast their votes “via electronic keypads.” The network emphasized, “While we have expert judges who provide commentary on each act and get to provide one Golden Buzzer each throughout the season, the final decision comes down to our loyal viewers.”

How many superfans are there?

All 50 states are represented, though the exact number of superfans remains a mystery. “There was some cross-over from week-to-week, similar to what you would find with any voting show,” we’re told.

How many acts do the superfans vote for?

In the initial audition episodes, the superfans choose one act from each night that impresses them the most. Those contestants automatically advance to the season finale, where they’ll be joined by the judges’ Golden Buzzer picks. In the finals, the superfans vote one last time on which act they believe should earn the title of “Got Talent” World Champion.

The fine print at the end of the first episode reads: “Voting was conducted and tabulated by an independent third party. Composition of voting panel based on survey responses and may vary by episode. Winning act receives $25,000 in addition to announced All-Star title.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions