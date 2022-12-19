‘Amistad’ 25th anniversary: Let’s revisit Steven Spielberg’s 4-time Oscar nominee

One of the biggest Oscar contenders in the fall of 1997 was Steven Spielberg’s “Amistad,” starring Djimon Hounsou, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman and Anthony Hopkins. It was the filmmaker’s first period drama since “Schindler’s List” (1993), the three-hour-epic that won him his first Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture. The 1997 calendar year was in a way trying to repeat Spielberg’s spectacular year in film of 1993 — a major action blockbuster in the summer (“Jurassic Park,” “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”) followed by an Oscar-friendly drama in the fall (“Schindler’s List,” “Amistad”). Released on December 12 in 322 theaters, “Amistad” made more than $4 million in its opening weekend, a respectable $14,203 per screen, before earning more than $44 million overall by the end of its theatrical run. Below, we revisit “Amistad” on its 25th anniversary.

“Amistad,” about an 1839 revolt of Mende captives aboard a Spanish owned ship, was liked or loved by most of the nation’s critics, although the praise was slightly muted compared to the raves Spielberg received for “Schindler’s List.” Roger Ebert of the Chicago Sun-Times said, “What is most valuable about ‘Amistad’ is the way it provides faces and names for its African characters, whom the movies so often make into faceless victims,” and Susan Wloszcyna of USA Today wrote, “As Spielberg vehicles go, ‘Amistad’ lands between the disturbing lyricism of ‘Schindler’s List’ and the storybook artificiality of ‘The Color Purple.’” The critic at the time who might have loved it the most was James Beradinelli of ReelViews, who called the film “thematically rich, impeccably crafted, and intellectually stimulating.”

With strong reviews, serious subject matter and solid box office, expectations were high that the film would be a major player at the 70th Oscars. Awards season in early 1998 began well for “Amistad,” with the film receiving four Golden Globe nomination: Best Film Drama, Best Director for Spielberg, Best Drama Actor for Djimon Hounsou and Best Supporting Actor for Hopkins. In addition, Hopkins won the Supporting Actor Critics Choice trophy and was nominated at SAG, Spielberg was nominated at the DGA Awards, and the film was nominated at the PGA Awards. Although “Amistad” wasn’t winning lots of prizes, it was picking up enough bids at major precursor ceremonies to be heavily in the Oscars conversation.

Another reason many predicted “Amistad” to do well throughout awards season was Spielberg’s legendary Oscar pedigree, with many of his previous films being nominated for and winning lots of Academy Awards going all the way back to 1975’s “Jaws.” His entries regularly showed up in Best Picture and/or Best Director categories at the Oscars, like “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial.” And then came “Schindler’s List,” which received 12 Oscar noms and won seven, including Best Director for Spielberg. After 1994, it appeared that Spielberg had the magic touch when it came to his awards-friendly period dramas and that the next time he explored serious subject matter in an epic drama, he would be returning to the Shrine auditorium.

However, after a decent if not great awards season for Spielberg’s latest drama, “Amistad” came up short on Oscar nominations morning, receiving only four notices: Best Supporting Actor for Hopkins, Best Cinematography for Janusz Kaminski, Best Costume Design for Ruth E. Carter and Best Original Dramatic Score for John Williams. No Best Picture, no Best Director for Spielberg, no Best Actor for Hounsou — the film was expected to be a bigger awards juggernaut than what ultimately happened. Worse, it went home empty-handed at the ceremony on March 23, 1998, with most of the awards buzz by this point going to more popular dramatic fare like “Titanic,” “L.A. Confidential” and “Good Will Hunting.”

But did “Amistad” have a shot at winning at least one Academy Award? Not in Best Supporting Actor, a category that came down to either Burt Reynolds for “Boogie Nights” or Robin Williams for “Good Will Hunting.” Although Hopkins prevailed at Critics Choice, Reynolds had claimed the Golden Globe and Williams had prevailed at SAG, plus those men had stronger narratives (Reynolds with a major comeback dramatic role and Williams being overdue on his fourth Oscar nomination). Hopkins had won an Academy Award six years earlier for “The Silence of the Lambs” and been nominated since for “The Remains of the Day” and “Nixon,” so there wasn’t much of a push to give him a second statue at that time. (The actor had to wait until 2020’s “The Father” to win his bookend trophy.)

When it came to the other three categories, there simply was no beating “Titanic.” Kaminski had won an Oscar for Spielberg’s “Schindler’s List” four years before, but his impressive work on “Amistad” couldn’t outmatch the enormous scale Russell Carpenter mounted for the cinematography in “Titanic.” Period films often win Best Costume Design, so Carter might have been victorious in a different year, but again, she was up against Deborah L. Scott for the period costume design in “Titanic.” And then composer Williams was an academy favorite at this point, being nominated almost every year for his diverse musical scores. Three of his five trophies had come from scores for Spielberg, but James Horner’s music for “Titanic” was beloved that season.

Four Oscar losses and no nominations for Best Picture or Best Director cemented the status of “Amistad” as a seemingly disappointing Steven Spielberg dramatic vehicle, one he bounced back from the following year with “Saving Private Ryan,” which became a box office behemoth and won him a second Best Director Oscar. Spielberg is currently enjoying another successful awards season for his latest drama, the semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans,” but even though his 25-year-old “Amistad” didn’t take the Oscars by storm, it remains a powerful piece of filmmaking with excellent performances and an important historical story, a movie that Margaret A. McGurk of the Cincinnati Enquirer rightfully calls an “engaging, heartfelt, and well-made drama.”

