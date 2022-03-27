Amy Schumer: Everything to know about the 2022 Oscars host

The 2022 Oscars will look different than any of the past 93 ceremonies as there will be three funny ladies taking the stage as co-hosts: Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. It’s a vast difference from the three most recent Academy Awards broadcasts when ABC and the show’s producers decided to go host-less, with varying degrees of success. In this article, we’ll fill you in on everything to know about Oscars host Amy Schumer before the ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 27.

Who is Amy Schumer?

Born on June 1, 1981 in New York City, Schumer’s parents initially owned a baby furniture company until it went bankrupt when she was nine. After high school, she moved to Maryland for college and graduated with a theater degree in 2003. Schumer’s first job in the entertainment industry was as an actress in the off-Broadway play “Keeping Abreast,” and then she ignited her stand-up comedy career in 2004. Her big break came during the fifth season of NBC’s reality TV show “Last Comic Standing” in 2007, where she finished in fourth place. Schumer appeared in various other stand-up specials and TV gigs until finally hitting it big with her Comedy Central variety sketch program “Inside Amy Schumer” (2013–16).

What are the best Amy Schumer movies?

Thanks to the success of “Inside Amy Schumer,” the actress jump-started a movie career with roles in “Trainwreck” (2015), “Snatched” (2017), “I Feel Pretty” (2018) and “The Humans” (2021). For her “Trainwreck” role as an alcoholic free spirit who finally falls in love, Schumer won the Critics Choice Award and was nominated for a Golden Globe. Alas, the Oscars snubbed her as they’re notoriously biased against comedic performances.

How many Emmy nominations does Amy Schumer have?

As of this writing, Schumer has 13 Emmy bids to her name. Eight of those are for writing, directing, producing and starring on “Inside Amy Schumer,” three are for producing and writing her stand-up specials “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo” (2015) and “Amy Schumer: Growing” (2019), one is for guest hosting “Saturday Night Live,” and the last is for producing her unstructured reality program “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” (2020). Her sole Emmy victory came in 2015 in Best Variety Sketch Series for “Inside Amy Schumer.”

Who is Amy Schumer’s husband?

In 2018, Schumer married her boyfriend Chris Fischer, a chef and farmer. They have one child together, a boy born in 2019. Two years later, Schumer had her uterus removed to help alleviate symptoms from her endometriosis.

Is Amy Schumer related to Chuck Schumer?

File this one under “fun fact of the day.” The comedian and the Senate Majority Leader from New York are actually second cousins, once removed. Specifically, Amy’s father is the second cousin of Chuck. Their Schumer ancestors originated from what is now western Ukraine.

Amy Schumer on hosting the Oscars

In a recent interview with ABC, Schumer confessed, “When I was asked to co-host the Oscars, I just thought, ‘What a bad idea. Who approved this? This is a mistake.'” She later added, “I totally love the Oscars and I’ve watched it my whole life … I love watching the red carpet before. I like to gamble on [the winners], but I think I’m probably not allowed to gamble this year.” Schumer then joked, “I want to bet on myself to black out by nine” (watch below).

