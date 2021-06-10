Amy Williams (‘Master of None’ production designer): ‘I love all the imperfections’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“The most important thing was to represent this couple in a truthful honest way,” reveals “Master of None” production designer Amy Williams. For our recent webchat, she continues, “To make sure their characters were authentic and the elements in their homes spoke to their culture, gender and race. The actors were very involved in the selection of certain pieces, like the sofa and artworks. It made the experience richer and more beautiful.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The third “Master of None” season carries the title “Moments in Love” and is a departure from its previous iterations. Rather than focusing on the character of Dev (Aziz Ansari), the newly-available episodes on Netflix focus on Denise (Lena Waithe) and her relationship with partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie).”

Williams reveals, “I love all the imperfections in their house. We made these really nonsensical corner windows. They are so beautiful and imperfect. It just represent the season and the show and the character. It was really tricky to convince the set builders, designers and artist to make things imperfect. ‘You want the tiles crooked?’ ‘You want the ugly piece of wood?’ We just wanted to make it as real as possible.”

The season was written by Waithe and Ansari, with the latter directing all the episodes. Williams confesses, “It was clear to me we were going to be in this single location for the season. That puts a lot of pressure on keeping the audience engaged and giving the characters good movement positions to walk around the house. Believe it or not, as many beautiful wide shots as there were, I was always next to Aziz and our DP going, ‘go for a wider lens!’. It would become a running joke. Aziz would say, ‘Oh Amy, are we seeing enough ceiling for you today?’”

