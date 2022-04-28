‘WeCrashed’ production designer Amy Williams on creating the massive office sets: ‘It was kind of a dream’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

After production designer Amy Williams pitched “WeCrashed” showrunners Drew Crevello and Lee Eisenberg on her vision for the show, she received an answer that was unique: an unequivocal yes.

“My first initial thought and design was immediately accepted and they were excited about it and that’s pretty rare,” Williams tells Gold Derby. “So there were moments where I couldn’t believe, I felt like I was getting away with something Like, ‘Really? You’re going to let me build something that’s a city block long and three stories and has elevators and all these crazy elements?’ And they were all about it, so it was kind of a dream.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.



Based on the podcast of the same name, “WeCrashed” is about the rise and fall of WeWork under co-founder and CEO Adam Neumann. The co-working space company was once valued at over $47 billion, but it cratered just before a public offering as Neumann’s business practices and general leadership qualities came under heavy scrutiny. In her capacity as production designer, Williams was tasked with recreating the look and feel of WeWork’s modern office spaces, with particular attention paid to the company’s headquarters. It’s there where Adam (played with a messianic quality by Jared Leto) inspires his staff to follow him even when perhaps they should know better.

“In the script, they heavily focused on these Monday meetings, which were these things that they did in WeWork. So we wanted to give Adam this huge stage,” Williams says about building the home office. “We created these three different levels and gave him a big stained glass window over his head. So it was very Christ-like and over the top. And the showrunners just loved the concept when I pitched it.”

In addition to Leto, “WeCrashed” stars Anne Hathaway as Adam’s wife and business partner, Rebekah. The Oscar-winning actors are electric together, but their processes couldn’t be more divergent. Leto stayed in character as Adam for the entire production, while Hathaway heavily researched Rebekah and spent a great deal of time collaborating with Williams whenever she could.

“She’s the most thorough and prepared person and we had a regular text thread going with one another,” Williams says of Hathaway. “Anne’s got researchers and she’s very engaged…. She would get excited, she would pitch me ideas, very specific things about where her character’s sofa came from and how maybe it was a hand-me-down from her parents when she was early on in her life. And she would come in and say, ‘I don’t know if that Noguchi lamp is going to work. I don’t know if Rebekah would have that.’ But she was also super supportive and I would get text messages that would say, ‘Amy, you freaking nailed this. Thanks so much.’ And that was exciting. It was great.”

As for Leto, Williams only has good things to say about the Oscar-winning actor – although she never actually got to meet him during production.

“We would have all these meetings with the department heads and the directors and ‘Adam’ would walk by and just like, ‘Go team. Let’s do this.’ He is method, but it was such a nice character to be mad about. So it was really fun,” she says of Leto and his process. “I don’t think any of us referred to him as Jared by the end of it, he was always just Adam and he was so generous. Twice a week, food trucks for the crew and I think he gifted some of us with these miniature gongs that said ‘WeCreated.’ In his thank-you card to me, I think he mentioned, ‘I know we’ve never met, but thank you for these spaces and for this design.’”

She adds, “Someday I’ll meet him and I’ll say, ‘Hey, remember that character?’ But no, I think I only just met Adam.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions