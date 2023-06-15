Amy Wright (‘The Boys’ choreographer) on that iconic musical sequence: ‘I rise to the challenge’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When choreographer Amy Wright first learned “The Boys” was planning a musical sequence in Season 3 set to Gershwin’s “I Got Rhythm,” she found herself “desperately hoping” she’d be tasked with overseeing the scene. “Gershwin is one of my favorite composers of all time, especially being a theater girl,” she tells me. Wright had to agonizingly wait until after Christmas break to hear whether she was hired, “and luckily they did so.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

The scene in question features Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko and Tomer Capone as Frenchie, but neither of them have a dance background. Does that make her job as the choreographer all the more challenging? “I work often actually with actors who don’t dance, so I rise to the challenge,” she explains. “And both Tomer and Karen, even though they don’t and haven’t trained as dancers, they’re both very physical people and they have a great body awareness.”

Since the music sequence was set in a hospital, Wright and her team played around with lots of specific props. “We basically just brainstormed anything you can dance with and then even things you can’t dance with,” she reveals. “There’s a small moment right at the very end of the entire piece, and the four dancers on the tables actually have rolled-up tensor bandages that you might use around your ankle or if you have an injury. And we wanted to throw them in the air like confetti cannons, so that was a really fun with the props department testing the length of what would work, what would throw, what that effect would look like.” Other hospital props they utilized included IV bags, bedpans and knee knockers.

Wright confirms that Fukuhara “did all her own singing,” and even Capone “has a line in there” during the Gershwin scene. “We went to the recording studio,” she says. “Karen practiced with a vocal coach … and I got to go with them to the studio to make sure that when she was singing it, it was going to match the dancing. It’s one of those tricky things to actually record live on-set vocals, ’cause there was so much noise with all the hospital props, so it was pre-recorded, but it’s definitely her singing.”

The theme of the musical scene is old Hollywood, which Wright notes is “probably [her] favorite genre of dancing ever.” She recalls, “When I was growing up, I watched every Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly, Judy Garland movie. It’s really quite a pleasure to introduce a new audience to it, maybe some of the younger viewers haven’t seen films like that. So it’s a nice way to pepper in the past while creating something new.”

In the lead-up to the actual filming, Wright met with the actors “probably three times a week, and a good couple hours each time … so that they could think about the acting rather than worry about what their bodies were doing.” In all, she claims the process took “several months” from start to finish, and when she finally saw it on the big screen, “I was very proud that we pulled it off.”

Also in our exclusive video interview, Wright talks about collaborating with new cast member Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, how she worked closely with the young version of Starlight (Maya Misaljevic) as she danced to Britney Spears, and how “it would blow [her] mind” if she were to be nominated in the choreography category at the Emmy Awards.

