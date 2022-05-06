Ana Gasteyer (‘American Auto’) on the easiest and toughest parts of playing a CEO like Katherine Hastings [Exclusive Video Interview]

The easiest part of portraying Katherine Hastings on “American Auto” for Ana Gasteyer is trying to stay in control of a situation as it becomes more chaotic. “It feels very organic to be thrust in front of the press and have to appear poised in a panicky way. It’s fun to play and to be in control in a situation that’s a shit show,” she tells Gold Derby during our recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above). By contrast, the aspect of playing Katherine that’s hardest for her is being responsible for driving the content of the script while also being part of a true ensemble. “That’s actually the hardest, I mean, just drilling and knowing my content incredibly well to have to keep everybody moving forward.”

“American Auto,” airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock and Hulu, centers on Payne Motors, a car company in Detroit. They bring in Hastings as the their new CEO despite her not having any background in the auto industry in the hopes that she can reinvigorate the company. An alumnus of The Groundlings, Gasteyer first rose to prominence when she became a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” from 1996 to 2002. She’s also had stand out roles in “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Wife,” and “Lady Dynamite.” In addition to that, she took over the role of Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked and appeared on “The Masked Singer” in the Christmas Tree disguise.

In looking back at the bosses of her past, especially the female ones, Gasteyer sees a similarity in Hastings having to project confidence and act like they understand what’s going on. “I think that particularly because she’s a boss who is my age and came up during a time where women had to be tough first.” She specifically remembers one of her bosses from when she worked a temp position who was incredibly nice but very overwhelmed. “She would constantly come out of her office and yell bumper stickers at people like, ‘Go team,’ and ‘It takes more than a man to climb a mountain,’ and head back into her office. I often feel like Katherine has to lean in that direction”

In reflecting on her time at SNL, Gasteyer’s favorite original character was middle school music teacher Bobbi Mohan-Culp (playing alongside Will Ferrell as her husband). As much as she enjoyed playing it, she also loved the procrastination that came from writing the sketches with Ferrell and Paula Pell. “It would take 14 hours just to write one of those and we often would just chit chat, have a good time and bullshit until we were against the wall and I absolutely had to start writing at 5:45 on Wednesday morning.” Of her celebrity characters, she always has a soft spot for skits featuring her impression of Martha Stewart and the mark she was making on America. “I remember we did one where she lauded and celebrated Easter and then could not have cared less about Passover. It was the sort of juxtaposition of a cultural phenomenon that you do with a character as kind of perfect.”

