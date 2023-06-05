Ana Gasteyer (‘American Auto’): ‘Calling out what’s uncomfortable and making it funny’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I don’t think there is any other comedy right now talking about topical issues in the way ‘American Auto’ is,” declares Ana Gasteyer. In our exclusive webchat, she continues, “We are right in the crosshairs of the current social climate.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“American Auto” is an NBC sophomore workplace comedy set at a car company, called Payne Motors. Gasteyer explains, “There are expectations being placed on corporate American that have never existed before… the power of corporations, the demand by the consumer to have our values reflected. The diversity of belief systems inside the corporate world. The conflict between human beings and bottom line. Our show is taking on really uncomfortable topics about race and HR, and how you cast a politically correct commercial without pissing off the red states. It’s calling out what’s uncomfortable and making it funny.”

Gasteyer plays Kathrine Hastings, the CEO of Payne. The actress says, “She has to run things with a finesse and a bravado. The first episode of season 2, we literally are in the middle of a biblical fire. Things are going from bad to worse since I’ve taken over. She really cares about how she appears. That applies to things intellectual, her pay check and the stock price. She’s a morally compromised character, she comes from big pharma. She’s super smart and she’s super confident. I’m most like her in that I’m pretty good on my feet. I am least like her in that I’m pretty bad at not caring what everyone around me is thinking or feeling.”

On the group of characters on the show, Gasteyer admits, “It’s a fairly morally despicable group. People are driven so much more by selfish intention than they want to admit. As a result, improvising and barbing and being in conflict is very easy. We do these big group scenes. It’s so fun to listen to them. It’s really symphonic. Everybody has their own selfish agenda. No one is really listening to anyone, especially at work.”

