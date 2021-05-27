‘Pose’ costume designer Analucia McGorty previews Angel’s final season wedding dress [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

When “Pose” writer, director, and executive producer Janet Mock was thinking about how to conclude the groundbreaking FX series after three seasons, she landed on the idea of a lavish wedding ceremony. “It was my love letter to ‘Pose,’” Mock said to the New York Times earlier this year, “and to the women who watch this show, who are craving that sort of deep, deep partnership with someone who fully shows up for them and celebrates them and loves them in public.”

SPOILERS AHEAD ABOUT THE SERIES FINALE

The marriage ceremony between Angel (Indya Moore) and Papi (Angel Bismark Curiel) takes place during episode 6 of the final season (airing May 30) and afforded costume designer Analucia McGorty the chance to do something she hadn’t done previously.

“I wanted this whole season to feel like a big love note to our writers, our cast, our crew, to all of the fans. So I think I just tried to figure out what is something we’ve never done on ‘Pose,’ which is difficult because we’ve done so much, but also how can we set this out with so much beauty and truth,” she says during the Gold Derby Meet the Experts: Costume Designer panel. Watch the exclusive video interview above.



For Angel’s wedding dress, McGorty envisioned an elaborate piece that actually bloomed flowers. “That was an engineering feat and also really encompasses a lot of what the show is, which is blooming into who you are inside,” she explains. “The beauty of that and the journey of being a bud into blooming as a woman or who you are as a person or as an adult. That was definitely something where I had this fabulous idea and then was like, ‘Oh God, I have to make it.’”

McGorty says she trusted her tailors, with whom she’s worked for three seasons, and sought to create Angel’s dress with ass many local small businesses as possible.

“We started doing that after the pandemic happened and a big purpose of everything I did after we came back was to make sure we did 85 percent small business,” she says. “We reached out to some really great New York small businesses to involve them in the process.” One of the companies, Monkey Boys Productions — which has done puppeteer work on shows like “Saturday Night Live” and various Broadway musicals — was instrumental in making Angel’s dress come to life.

“We were able to come up with a functional movement that the actor could wear that wouldn’t weigh 3,000 pounds but would also work as we needed it to,” McGorty says.

